Tangier Island has been practicing self-isolation for centuries.
In the age of the coronavirus, that history is paying off: no one on the Chesapeake Bay island of 425 year-round residents has tested positive for COVID-19.
So far.
“Everybody is being very vigilant and abiding by the CDC protocols,” said Inez Pruitt, the island’s physician assistant who works at the David B. Nichols Health Center.
But she noted the virus is “getting close … too close,” as cases have sprung up on the nearby Eastern Shore, including in Maryland’s Somerset County, which is home to the seaside community of Crisfield. The southernmost town in Maryland, Crisfield is Tangier’s nearest port, the place where Tangiermen go when they need to shop or get prescriptions filled and the home base of the mail boat that visits Tangier on a daily basis.
If the virus reached Tangier, I asked, how could it be contained?
“You’re not going to contain it because by the time they get the symptoms they’ve already exposed themselves to several people and those people have exposed themselves to other people,” Pruitt said in a phone interview on Friday.
The virus could travel fast, with potentially devastating consequences, through the small island’s close-knit, older population, which includes a significant number of residents with underlying health conditions. She recalled seeing a television interview weeks ago with a man in Italy who said his country was “doomed” by the highly contagious virus because Italians hug and kiss all the time -- much like the people of Tangier.
“That’s exactly what’s going to happen to Tangier if we get COVID,” Pruitt said. “It’s not going to go well.”
I’ve written about Tangier for almost 20 years. For the last decade, my stories often involved the island’s health care, specifically the work of Dr. David B. Nichols, the Northern Neck physician and pilot who provided weekly (at least) medical care to the land for more than three decades. He died in 2010, leaving a legacy that included a state-of-the-art health center that bears his name and Pruitt.
Pruitt was Nichols’ protégé. She was born and raised on the island, dropped out of high school to get married and raise a family, went to work in the clinic in a non-medical position, discovered a love for healthcare, went back to school just before she turned 40 to become a physician assistant and now is the island’s point person for medical care. She is backed up by registered nurses on the island and paramedics. Her supervisory physician is in Maryland, though a variety of specialists are only a phone call away.
Pruitt said the island experienced a number of cases of Influenza A in January and February, and the threat of COVID-19 has “put the fear of God” in residents. Residents are keeping to themselves, practicing physical distancing when out in public and some are wearing masks. The island’s two churches closed, though worshippers gathered on Easter Sunday at the wide-open airstrip in their golf carts, ATVs and pickups to sing hymns, say prayers and then motored around the island in a sort of Easter parade – with their vehicles staying safely separated.
“About 90 vehicles,” said Mayor James “Ooker” Eskridge. “When the head of the procession was in one spot, the end of it was almost halfway back around the island. We’ve had a small Christmas parade with golf carts, but nothing like this.
“It was a pretty awesome sight.”
Many Tangier residents are watermen, harvesting crabs and oysters from the bay. There’s no more solitary work, or as Eskridge put it, “I guess being isolated is a good thing when it comes to times like this.”
Eskridge said crabbers are able to put out the crab pots, and while a few take their daily catch to Crisfield to sell, most sell to a Maryland buyer who sends a boat every day to the island collect the crabs.
Although the shutdown of many restaurants has affected the market price of crabs, Eskridge said he’s heard carryout operations are doing “a booming business” all along the East Coast, making crabs “really in demand.”
He’s less optimistic about tourism, which accounts for a considerable portion of the Tangier economy. Day-trippers and tour groups generally don’t start arriving until May, but there’s no indication the seasonal ferries will resume anytime soon.
“I tell folks we’re in uncharted waters here,” Eskridge said.
Outsiders are rare visitors to Tangier these days, save for those coming to work on the island’s phone system or sewage treatment plant. Even so, there is still concern of the virus being brought to the island. More than a dozen Tangier residents work on tugboats, in which they work off the island for at least two weeks at a time and then come home for a couple of weeks. Though they generally stay aboard the tugs during their time in ports such as New York, there is always concern they could bring the virus back with them when they return, Pruitt said.
At the health center, the front door is kept locked nowadays, and visitors must be screened before entering. There was a scare the other day when a man showed up and explained through the door what he needed. A staff member thought he said something about “shortness of breath” and “cough.” They asked him to go and wait in his ATV.
Pruitt and the others leapt to action, donning face shields, gloves, gowns and N95 masks and then racing outside to help him.
Turns out there had been a miscommunication: the man does indeed suffer from a chronic respiratory disease, but he came to the health center only to see about getting his prescription refilled in case he should develop those symptoms.
Said Pruitt with a laugh, “It was certainly a good practice.”
