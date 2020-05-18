Two-thirds of Virginia's licensed nursing homes have begun voluntarily reporting on COVID-19 cases among their residents, but those cases represent only one-third of the cases confirmed in outbreaks in the state's long-term care facilities.
The new feature on the Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association dashboard shows 1,292 confirmed cases of the disease on Monday in licensed nursing homes, with 135 test results pending. The new nursing home dashboard does not include assisted living facilities that also have been ravaged in the coronavirus pandemic.
In contrast, the Virginia Department of Health on Monday reported that 182 outbreaks of COVID-19 in long-term care facilities had resulted in 4,154 cases and 595 deaths, or almost 60% of all deaths from the disease in Virginia.
Joani Latimer, state long-term care ombudsman, said the discrepancy in numbers "just underscores the limited usefulness of self-reporting to meet consumer needs for transparency."
The new dashboard also reported that 520 nursing home residents have recovered from confirmed cases of COVID-19, but does not include the number of people who have died from the disease, which the health department refuses to release publicly. The department also refuses to identify long-term care facilities with COVID-19 outbreaks, citing patient medical confidentiality.
Still, long-term care organizations say the new reporting tool will help demonstrate the coronavirus crisis in nursing homes, as the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services prepares to release more complete information that all licensed nursing facilities are required to report under new federal rules.
"We hope this public reporting illustrates the ongoing urgent need to support long-term care right now,” said Keith Hare, president and CEO of the Virginia Health Care Association and Virginia Center for Assisted Living.
“Virginia’s long-term care providers – both nursing homes and assisted living facilities – are working every day to stop the spread of COVID-19 and follow proper infection control procedures while making sure our residents still receive the daily care they require,” Hare said.
Information on the new dashboard on Monday represents data reported voluntarily by 190 of 287 licensed nursing homes in Virginia. Assisted living facilities, which are not included in the dashboard, are licensed by the Virginia Department of Social Services, not the health department.
On Monday, the social services agency reported 1,021 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 112 deaths in assisted living facilities in Virginia.
“We continue to encourage providers to be transparent in communications with officials, staff members, residents, and public stakeholders, but we also encourage discretion in interpreting any report data to make sure that one community's experience or needs are not implied of another community," said Judy Hackler, executive director of the Virginia Assisted Living Association. "Each community has unique needs and has varying support channels."
The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services announced on April 30 that it would begin requiring license nursing facilities to report COVID-19 cases and deaths to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The government launched the new reporting tool at the end of April and expects to begin weekly release of information to the public by the end of May.
The hospital association operates the Virginia Healthcare Alerting Status System with federal funding. The system provides daily updates on COVID-19 hospitalizations, as well as the availability of hospital beds and mechanical ventilators for people with the most severe cases of the disease.
The numbers the system reports tend to be lower immediately after a weekend than later in the week, according to the association. Expanding the dashboard to include nursing home data reflects the collaborative relationship among the hospital association and its members, the health department and long-term care providers, spokesman Julian Walker said Monday. "This is in line with what we've been doing for awhile."
The new dashboard also includes estimates of nursing homes that don't have access to ample supplies of personal protective gear, such as isolation gowns and medical-grade protective masks, despite earlier shipments from the depleted Strategic National Stockpile and escalating state efforts to distribute supplies it has purchased from private vendors.
For example, the dashboard said that 18 nursing homes, or 9.5% of those reporting, lacked adequate supply of gowns and 11 did not have access to N-95 masks.
In comparison, the hospital association dashboard on Monday shows no hospitals in need of additional personal protective equipment in the next 72 hours.
"That's a critical concern that really can't wait," Latimer, the state long-term care ombudsman, said in an email on Monday.
"We have placed so much emphasis on ensuring hospitals have adequate PPE and that's obviously important," she said, "but, by contrast, long-term care facilities' needs have not received nearly enough attention and support - and they are the ones who have been on the front lines in much of this siege."
Virginia says it is beginning to level the playing field for access to personal protective equipment that has been in scarce supply for long-term care facilities, emergency medical responders and hospitals on the front lines of the battle to stop the spread of COVID-19.
The state has begun distributing supplies it purchased from private vendors after shipments ended weeks ago from the Strategic National Stockpile and hospitals claimed the largest share of available gear to protect their staff in treating coronavirus patients.
“I think things are improving, but it’s still not an equilibrium for providing everything that everybody wants,” said Robert Mauskapf, director of the Office of Emergency Preparedness at the Virginia Department of Health, in a recent interview.
