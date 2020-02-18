20200219_MET_XGR_BB02

Louisa County High School teacher Kate Fletcher raises her arms after completing the last bit of her overnight 50 mile run by climbing steps leading to the Virginia state Capitol in Richmond on Tuesday. Fletcher, an avid runner, left Louisa County High School at 11 p.m. Monday and finished the Lion Pride Run, at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday. The annual run has raised thousands of dollars over the last five years for the school scholarship fund.

 BOB BROWN

Inspired by her students, Kate Fletcher left Louisa County High School on Monday night on foot, bound for the Virginia Capitol 50 miles away.

Fletcher, an English teacher at the school northwest of Richmond, donned a neon green tutu as she began her yearly trek, officially called the Lion Pride Run. The run, now in its fifth year, raises money for scholarships for Louisa students.

“They inspire me and keep me going when I absolutely would quit if I was just running for myself,” Fletcher said.

This year, Fletcher left the high school at 11 p.m. and ran overnight, arriving at the steps of the Capitol around 10:30 a.m. to cheers from Louisa cheerleaders, the marching band and state leaders.

 “It was a wonderful, but long night,” Fletcher said, adding that she encountered hills in Louisa and Hanover counties before her route flattened in Henrico County and then in Richmond.

 While the 50-mile run was her first time running to the Capitol for the fundraiser, it’s not her longest run.

 In 2018, Fletcher ran 100 miles, or 400 laps, around the high school’s track in the name of fundraising for the scholarships.

 Fletcher was presented Tuesday with a copy of a resolution the House of Delegates passed Monday commending Fletcher and the run.

 “The success of the Lion Pride Run has allowed the Lion Pride Scholarship Committee to award 22 scholarships for students who have shown perseverance and achieved great success despite facing seemingly insurmountable obstacles,” according to the resolution.

 The run has raised roughly $60,000 in five years, school district spokesman Andrew Woolfolk said.

Politics/Education Reporter

Justin Mattingly covers state government and education. A northern New York native and a Syracuse University alumnus, he's worked at the RTD since 2017. You can follow him on Twitter at @jmattingly306.

