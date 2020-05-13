Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax wants state leaders to dive deeper into COVID-19’s racial disparities.
Fairfax, in a letter to Gov. Ralph Northam dated Tuesday, called for a new panel — formally called the COVID-19 Racial Disparities Task Force — to “aggressively address and remedy” the disproportionate impact the virus has had in communities of color.
“Many members of these communities have been designated essential, frontline workers who often have heightened exposure to potential transmission of the coronavirus as well as disproportionate rates of pre-existing healthcare issues — including asthma, diabetes, heart disease, hypertension and cancer — that leave them significantly more susceptible to negative health outcomes when infected with the virus, up to and including death,” Fairfax wrote.
Of Virginia’s 927 coronavirus-related deaths, 201 (22%) people were African American, according to the state Health Department, while 20% of the state’s population is black. But the state's data is incomplete: Racial information for 110 deaths and for more than 8,000 of the 26,700 confirmed cases of the virus in Virginia are unknown.
The Northam administration this week launched a pilot program aimed at addressing the issue, distributing personal protective equipment and flyers on the virus to people in Richmond.
“Virginia is committed to ensuring equitable access to health care resources and comprehensive support to help our most vulnerable communities combat COVID-19,” Northam said in a statement Monday. “We will continue to encourage and enhance these efforts as we move through the various phases of reopening our Commonwealth.”
The state already has a Health Equity Leadership Task Force — led by Janice Underwood, the state’s chief diversity officer — that reviews policies and makes sure “small-, women-, and minority-owned businesses are leveraged in the response and recovery.”
That task force also works with local governments with training and identifying neighborhoods at elevated risk using mapping technology, among other things.
In his letter, Fairfax proposed a separate group to work with faith communities, deploy mobile testing units and giving free PPE to barber shops, salons, grocery stores and small businesses.
Fairfax said the panel should be made up of community, labor and faith leaders, government officials and health care administrators.
