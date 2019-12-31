Olivia Johnson, 22, a reporter at The News & Advance in Lynchburg, was one of two people killed in a car crash in Wisconsin on Saturday, according to the Star Tribune newspaper in Minnesota.
Johnson was a passenger in a car driven by Micaela E. Schneider, 22, of Plover, Wis., the newspaper reported.
Schneider lost control of her car and crossed into the path of a tractor-trailer, the Burnett County Sheriff's Office told the newspaper.
Johnson was visiting family in Minnesota. The Star Tribune reported that she spent three years as a reporter and editor at the University of Minnesota Daily, and one semester each as a reporting intern for the Star Tribune's business section in 2018 and for the St. Paul Pioneer Press in 2017.
She joined The News & Advance as a reporter last summer. The newspaper is owned by BH Media Group, which owns the Richmond Times-Dispatch and other newspapers.
"She was intelligent and inquisitive and caring, and she quickly made Lynchburg her home," The News & Advance wrote in an editorial. "She developed strong friendships within the newsroom and in the community, too, including Gospel Community Church on Rivermont Avenue.
She covered government, and within weeks of her arrival was reporting on airport authorities, affordable housing, race and education, the editorial said.
"Like many in our newsroom, she felt called to journalism. She delighted in doing this work for the community and in the relationships she formed in her work."
