Virginia has experienced nearly 100 coronavirus outbreaks, the majority of them in long-term care facilities, according to new data from the state Health Department.
Fifty-three of the state's 97 outbreaks, according to the Virginia Department of Health, are in long-term care facilities, an issue Gov. Ralph Northam hopes a task force announced Friday will address. In those facilities, there have been 554 confirmed COVID-19 cases - roughly 10% of the state's 5,747 - and 34 of the 149 deaths, the newly reported data shows.
Canterbury Health & Rehabilitation Center in Henrico County, for example, has reported that 42 residents had died in an outbreak at the skilled nursing facility by Saturday evening. A task force Northam appointed on Friday will focus on preventing and containing COVID-19 cases in the facilities, which are susceptible to outbreaks.
"It's clear that while we've taken a lot of steps across the commonwealth to protect residents of nursing homes and staff that works in nursing homes, we need to offer them more help,” Dr. Laurie Forlano, the head of the group and the deputy commissioner of population health at the Health Department, said on Friday.
VDH defines an outbreak as an increase in the expected number of cases of a specific condition connected by people, place and time. For the coronavirus, a confirmed outbreak means at least two laboratory-confirmed cases.
The Richmond region is home to 18 of the 97 outbreaks, trailing only Northern Virginia for the most in the state.
On Monday, Canterbury, which has been hit harder by COVID-19 than any other nursing facility in the country, except for the Life Care Center in Kirkland, Wash., outside of Seattle, reported 84 residents had tested positive for the disease and 35 negative. It also reported that 35 health care workers had been confirmed to have COVID-19, an increase of 10 since the end of last week.
Canterbury isn’t the only long-term care facility in the Richmond region struggling to control the spread of the virus.
The Harmony Collection at Hanover, a retirement community in Mechanicsville, confirmed on Monday that four of its residents have been confirmed to have COVID-19. Three of them are in stable condition in a hospital, but the fourth, a 94-year-old resident, died last week. The facility also reported that nine employees had tested positive, an increase of six since last week.
Eight employees are isolating themselves in their homes, while one “has returned to work after fulfilling isolation protocols and being a clean bill of health,” the facility management informed residents and families in a bulletin on Monday.
Management also said it had imposed a 14-day quarantine for all residents and warned, “It is critical that everyone adheres to this change and stays in their apartment or designated secure area for the health and well-being of our residents and associates.”
Harmony operates independent- and assisted-living communities in Hanover, in additional to a memory care unit for people with dementia.
Another retirement community in western Henrico also has informed residents and families of additional COVID-19 cases. Lakewood reported two new cases – one involving a resident and the other a nurse supervisor in its health care unit - in a letter sent Friday.
Lakewood Executive Director Barrett Way said in the letter that the resident had been isolated in their health care apartment since April 2 and “appears to be improving.” The supervisor, who is recovering at home, had been tested on April 3 and was confirmed positive a week later.
“We are investigating other residents and team members who might have been exposed,” Way said.
Previously, Lakewood had reported that two employees - a janitor and a nurse practitioner for a local health system - had tested positive for the virus.
Three other residents of long-term care facilities in the region have died – one at the Masonic Home of Virginia in eastern Henrico and two at Spring Arbor Senior Living at Salisbury in Chesterfield County. Spring Arbor and Chesterfield Health District Director Alexander Samuel said the two deaths also involved other underlying medical conditions not related to COVID-19.
Testing figures
The outbreak statistics aren't the only new data the state Health Department reported for the first time Monday.
The health department released the number of test results by health district, showing a lag in testing in the Richmond region.
No health district in the region is among the top 10 leaders in testing in the state despite the high number of outbreaks. The Henrico district has received 1,420 test results and Chesterfield 1,276. Richmond has received only 907 test results, trailing less populous cities such as Roanoke.
Discharged patients
The Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association reported for the first time Monday that 467 confirmed COVID-19 patients who had been hospitalized with the virus have been discharged.
The state Health Department does not report recovery statistics, Health Commissioner Norm Oliver said at a news briefing last week.
Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association spokesman Julian Walker said the discharge data will be updated daily, with other metrics it tracks.
The hospital association reported Monday that the number of COVID-19 patients hospitalized in the intensive care unit has dropped slightly compared with Friday, with 238 patients in the ICU across the state compared with 257 last week. More patients (302 compared with 287) now require a ventilator, though.
Roughly 1 in 4 of Virginia's 2,833 ventilators are in use, according to the hospital association.
Check out the VHHA .com dashboard for a concise recap of the situation The VDH and the Northum's admin website which has now been modified gives a lot of data ( a lot of it incomplete and misleading )with a political bent aimed at inciting fear and panic. Another example of the the private sector outpacing the government counterpart despite all the money spent on supporting the state bureaucracy!
Cite examples to back up "misleading" and "political bent aimed at inciting fear and panic".
