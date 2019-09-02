With powerful Hurricane Dorian looming, a mandatory evacuation has been issued for all visitors to North Carolina's Dare County on the Outer Banks, beginning Tuesday at 12 p.m.
A mandatory evacuation order for all Dare residents will become effective at 6 a.m. on Wednesday.
Dare County Emergency Management said in a statement Monday afternoon: "With confidence increasing that Dare County will see significant, life-threatening impacts from Hurricane Dorian later this week, a state of emergency has been issued for all areas of Dare County, including the towns of Duck, Southern Shores, Kitty Hawk, Kill Devil Hills, Nags Head, Manteo and all unincorporated areas, including Hatteras Island, Roanoke Island and the Dare mainland."
Shortly before 5 p.m. Monday, Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam announced a state of emergency in anticipation of the hurricane's impact on southeastern Virginia.
"Please stay alert as we continue to track this storm and its potential impact on Virginia," Northam said on Twitter.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.