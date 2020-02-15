police lights night generic
GETTY IMAGES

MIDLAND — Police in Virginia were searching on Saturday for a 17-year-old boy suspected of fatally shooting his mother and his 6-year-old brother.

The Fauquier County Sheriff's Office said Levi H. Norwood's father found his wife and younger son dead from gunshot wounds when he returned to their Midland home on Friday evening, news outlets reported.

Norwood shot and wounded his father, who escaped and called for help, authorities said. The father was in stable condition at a hospital.

Norwood was charged with two counts of murder. Authorities didn't immediately release the names of the mother and her 6-year-old son.

Midland is about 85 miles north of Richmond. Sheriff's deputies blocked off roads and searched wooded areas near the family's home.

Law enforcement officers initially believed Norwood had barricaded himself inside the family's home but didn't find him in there when they entered the residence after trying to make contact with him for several hours.

Tags

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Your RTD Sports Plus digital subscription does not include access to this section.

Upgrade to full digital and have unlimited access to Richmond.com. If you need assistance, call us at (800) 468-3382.

To start a new subscription or to activate digital access included in your print subscription, click the Sign Up button below. You can choose between Subscriber Plus, and receive unlimited access to Richmond.com, or Sports Plus for access to our exclusive sports coverage.

Already a digital subscriber? Click Log In.

Need help? Click here or call (800) 468-3382.

Learn more about Subscriber Plus or Sports Plus.


Sign Up
Log In
Get Started