Alex Johnson Q&A

With the future of the Robert E. Lee statue being decided in the courts, the Richmond Times-Dispatch spoke with Alex Johnson, a law professor at the University of Virginia with expertise in contracts and property, about the lawsuits.

Below are his answers, in his own words.

1) What role might current events play in the legal decision on the Lee monument?

In a perfect, apolitical world, current events should play no role. However, in this highly charged atmosphere any judge will no doubt internalize any possible criticism or reputational harm any ruling might have given the nature of the issue.

2) One of the lawsuits says the statue's place on the National Register of Historic Landmarks bars it from being removed. Is that valid reasoning? Why or why not?

This is beyond my area of specialization so I will have to say no comment.

3) A Richmond judge granted an injunction based on a different lawsuit that says the original 1890 deed prevents the statue's removal. If the deed gives the state control of the statue, why would the original transfer language matter?

A deed doesn't give the state control of the statue, it transfers the ownership of the land upon which the statue sits to the state. Depending on the legal effect of the deed's language as interpreted by the arbiter or judge, the deed can be construed as transferring a fee simple absolute - that is ownership with no restrictions and the statue can be removed.

If this is the outcome, the judge would likely find that the language quoted to protect and preserve the statue is what is called "precatory" language, which means that the grantor wishes something to happen or be maintained but is not mandating it as a condition of the conveyance or transfer. Alternately, some might construe the deed as creating what is called a fee simple determinable - that is, to the state for so long as the statue remains on the land which the state "will faithfully guard and affectionately protect it." In that case, if the state removes the statue, which it can still do, it loses the land.

A third alternative is to treat the state's quoted promise as a covenant or promise and to view the deed as creating a contract between the grantors - Gregory, et.al. and the state, and if the state breaches the contract the party who has standing (the appropriate Gregory heir or devisee) can sue to enforce the promise. In that case, a judge will decide whether damages or an injunction is the appropriate remedy if a breach is found.

It is less likely that a judge will enjoin the state to keep the statue because that would require an affirmative injunction, i.e., do something affirmatively, rather than a negative injunction which is easier to enforce and monitor, i.e., don't remove the statute.

A fourth alternative is to treat this as you would a charitable gift, think a donation to UVA with a specified purpose, think baseball scholarships, and the school eliminates baseball as an intercollegiate sport. Is the original gift an outright gift allowing the school to use the donated money for any educational purpose?

About half the litigated cases find an outright gift. Or, is the transaction between the donor and the donee school contractual, creating again an enforceable right in the donor to sue the donee? About forty percent of the cases find a contract. Then there are the outlier cases that find a conditional gift, a gift given with conditions that if not complied with result in the revocation of the gift. There is yet another line of cases which apply a doctrine called cy pres (Latin for changed conditions), which permits the court to use its equitable powers to change the purpose of a charitable gift or trust if societal or other conditions have changed to preclude the attainment of the goal of the gift of the trust. I can see a innovative jurist saying that the purpose of the gift is to honor the Confederacy and Lee and that purpose is not attainable given the social mores that currently exist.

One last thing to note which hasn't been mentioned, if the State has to keep the statue or give the land to a Gregory heir, the state has the power of eminent domain to take the land for the public good especially given its location and visibility. In this scenario they would have to compensate the landowners, which may just be the state or the state and some Gregory heir if the transferors retained an interest when they conveyed the property to the state.

4) In your legal opinion, does the governor have the authority to remove the statue? Why or why not?

Again, no comment, I am not an expert on executive power. My answer to your third question is simply determining whether the original conveyance to the state creates remnant rights in the heirs of the grantors of the land which may or may not be enforceable against the state if the state attempts to remove the statute.