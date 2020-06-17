Ahead of a hearing Thursday in Richmond Circuit Court that could decide the future of Richmond's most prominent Confederate symbol, six Monument Avenue residents who filed a separate suit against Gov. Ralph Northam's bid to remove the statue of Robert E. Lee have withdrawn their suit in federal court.
The residents are asking that their lawsuit be consolidated with the case in Richmond Circuit Court that's already led to a temporary injunction barring the state from removing the Lee statue. A Richmond judge's 10-day injunction expires Thursday.
The legal maneuvering occurred as state workers stationed concrete barriers around the statue of the Confederate general, with state crews preparing for its possible removal.
The future of the 130-year-old monument is at the heart of a fight that has played out in Richmond's streets and its courts in the weeks since George Floyd was killed in the custody of Minneapolis police. Demonstrations have spotlighted longstanding inequities and incidents of police brutality as well as Richmond's conspicuous Confederate tributes.
The Monument Avenue residents' lawsuit was filed Monday in Richmond Circuit Court but Attorney General Mark Herring moved it to federal court. The plaintiffs' attorney, Patrick McSweeney, said Wednesday that it doesn't belong there, prompting a voluntary withdrawal and a request to have it considered in Richmond Circuit Court.
"We have not asked to prohibit the removal" of the statue "based on federal law," McSweeney said. "So there's no reason for it to be in federal court. It's a state issue. It should be decided in a state court."
In response to the filing, Charlotte Gomer, a spokeswoman for Attorney General Mark Herring, said of the Lee statue: "This is a symbol that needs to come down and [Herring] will continue to work to make that happen."
Herring had the Monument Avenue residents' case moved to federal court Monday, saying the lawsuit's arguments, specifically that removing the statue is in conflict with federal law as it relates to National Historic Landmarks, warrants it being heard in federal court rather than Richmond Circuit Court.
The residents, only one of whom, Helen Marie Taylor, is named, argue that removing the Lee statue and others along Monument Avenue, which members of the Richmond City Council say they plan to take down, would hurt property values and endanger tax benefits for living within a historic district.
When Northam ordered June 4 that the Lee statue be taken down, he directed the Department of General Services to do so "as soon as possible." Before the agency could remove it, Richmond Judge Bradley B. Cavedo issued a 10-day injunction that lifts Thursday, when a hearing is scheduled in circuit court.
That lawsuit, filed by William Gregory, the great-grandson of two signatories of the original 1890 deed that gave Virginia control of the statue and the land around it, claims that under the terms of the agreement, the state is supposed to consider the monument and the area around it “perpetually sacred” and “faithfully guard it and affectionately protect it.”
In a letter to Herring dated Tuesday, Gregory's lawyers proposed that Virginia hold a statewide referendum posing the question of whether or not the Lee statue should be removed. If a majority of people voted that it should be taken down, then the lawsuit would be withdrawn. If not, the statue would stay.
The offer, according to the letter, expires if it's not accepted before Thursday's hearing. Gomer called it a "nonstarter."
"This random person who came out of nowhere doesn’t get to dictate what the commonwealth does with its own statue," she said. "The statue needs to come down and AG Herring will continue to work to make that happen."
Concrete barriers
In preparation for the statue's removal, the Department of General Services installed concrete barriers around it on Wednesday. The agency said in a news release Wednesday morning that it's still working on the plan for the statue's removal.
DGS said it will continue to work on its removal plan "while we await the outcome of litigation."
"DGS appreciates Virginians’ patience as we work to carry out the governor’s direction to remove the statue," the agency said in the news release.
DGS said the roughly 3-foot barriers are temporary and "are intended to protect the safety of everyone speaking out to make their voices heard, as well as the structure itself." Gaps in the barriers allow people to access the land around the statue, which has become the epicenter of the city's activism since the killing of Floyd late last month, prompting nationwide calls to end police brutality and racial injustice.
Graffiti has been spray-painted on nearly every inch of the statue's 40-foot pedestal. While protesters have torn down three Confederate statues and one of Christopher Columbus, the Lee statue is the tallest and heaviest (roughly 12 tons) in the city.
My gut feeling is that Sweeney & the 6 residents are making a huge mistake, taking it out of Fed court. I hope I'm wrong, but I really don't think I am.
Graffiti is now a part of the history of these statues
Like when I egg your house?
Here is the $64,000 question? Why did neither Northan and / or Stoney order and place these concrete barriers around the Lee and other statues at the very beginning of this civil unrest / protest. Now Northan can see fix to place these barriers. Both Northern and Stoney need to be removed from office. They both are beyond despicable and have repeatedly proven they are not fit to hold office and uphold their oaths of office to the people of the Commonwealth of Virginia and the City of Richmond.
The concrete barriers are being placed in preparation for the statue's removal.
Seems to me their oath of office has nothing to do with your "feelings".
Nor do the courts. Its going to be tied up for a looooooong time. Those folks on Monument are well connected and have plenty of cash money!
You’re right, Ronald! Barriers (or some protection) should have been an immediate action. You know, when a criminal activity pattern is seen, real “leaders” get out in front of “the pattern”. Police protection of public property (the monuments) should have been
the first move...unless Stoney and Northam conspired to NOT enforce law and order. To your other point...I wish recall actions could begin now for both of the worst “leaders” I’ve ever seen.
This is public land owned by the taxpayers and taxpayers are permitted to be there.... unless it is a dangerous construction zone.
No justification to preventing taxpayers from using an open public thoroughfare
EXACTLY! Which is why the "peaceful protesters" that blocked Monument Ave forcing the police to drive around them only to be blocked again intentionally were at fault not the police.
Did not know you could drive across the grass drake. Please enlighten us!
Mr Hayes -- all I can say is that I agree 1000% with you on this.
Leaving the vile and insulting graffiti in place on the statues is part of the "systemic racism" that is being perpetrated against Richmond's white population ... a twisting of the knife in an open wound. So much for calming the waters and restoring harmony. Stoney and Northam are at war with a huge segment of Virginia's population.
Northam was elected by a majority of Virginia's population. This is their will he's exercising.
White people cannot be victims of racism because white people have institutional control. Racism punches down.
Jim, you are incredibly naive. You probably never played sports, or grew up/lived around large numbers of blacks. I despise racism by anyone; no matter who it is. But, let me “school you” on reality. Racism is real in the hearts of all colors...blacks included. It stinks period...but, don’t make naive statements like the one you made. Blacks can be as racist towards others as any other evil hearted human. No race and no person is perfect. We can all be better. But, naive foolishness like your post is not reality. Take care.
Racists have power but you don’t get to define racism.
Usual garbage from Justin.
Don't blame the messenger. Mattingly's story is accurate.
When are they going to clean all the offensive graffiti that's desecrating this beautiful monument, and all the other damage to the many others.
A great question, Bob! The graffiti is awful; and a lot of it is just vile and “X-rated”. To allow that garbage to stay is malfeasance at best, and a crime at worst...as Stoney and Northam fail a number of their civic (required) duties. Charges should be considered for both of them for a criminal non-enforcement of legal statutes conspiracy.
It's very colorful.
Dont you just love the courts!
