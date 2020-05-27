Virginia nursing homes will receive almost $95 million in additional federal aid that they'll likely need to pay for staffing and protective gear. The state is ramping up testing to identify residents and employees infected with COVID-19 to prevent the spread of the virus among its most vulnerable population.
The boost is part of a $4.9 billion nationwide distribution of federal emergency aid to Medicare and Medicaid certified skilled nursing facilities. It brings the total to almost $152 million allocated for nursing homes that have been at the center of the coronavirus pandemic that has killed 731 residents of long-term care facilities in Virginia - 57% of all COVID-19 deaths in the state.
Neither federal nor state officials have found a way to send financial relief to assisted living and memory care facilities that also are part of the COVID-19 death toll.
That includes two recent deaths at The Harmony Collection at Hanover, an assisted living facility in Mechanicsville where 11 residents have died since the outbreak began early last month.
"Sadly, in the past few days, we have lost two residents, one 91 and the other 100 years old, who had previously tested positive for COVID-19," Harmony CEO Terry Howard told residents and families on Wednesday evening. "We offer our sincerest condolences to their families and loved-ones."
A coalition of long-term care providers has asked Virginia for relief for assisted living facilities - which are not certified by the federal Medicare and Medicaid programs - through money allocated to the state under the federal CARES Act to pay for expenses from the coronavirus crisis.
State officials have not determined how they intend to spend $1.8 billion in relief funds, although they have made clear their priorities are expanded testing for the virus and tracing the contacts of those infected.
"We made a request for what we believe would be an appropriate allocation for assisted living providers, as well as nursing home providers," said Keith Hare, president and CEO of the Virginia Health Care Association and Virginia Center for Assisted Living.
Harmony is one of six long-term care facilities that have experienced COVID-19 outbreaks in the Chickahominy Health District, which includes Hanover, Goochland, New Kent and Charles City counties.
As of Wednesday morning Hanover had recorded 22 deaths from COVID-19, trailing only Henrico and Chesterfield counties in the Richmond region, and confirmed 309 cases.
"We've had a steady number of new cases on a daily basis," said Chickahominy Health Director Tom Franck. "As we do more testing, we'll see a greater number of cases."
Harmony, working with the health department, tested all residents and staff on May 7, one of three point-prevalence surveys of long-term care facilities in the health district. The health department, working with the Virginia National Guard and the Medical Reserve Corps, has coordinated the surveys - designed to identify residents and employees infected with COVID-19 but not showing symptoms - at 57 long-term care facilities statewide.
"We have followed staffing recommendations from health officials with an emphasis on quarantine, isolation and segregation to limit, as much as possible, spread of the coronavirus in our community," said Howard, CEO of Harmony Services, in a statement.
"We have made significant progress in recent weeks and have witnessed a flattening of the curve as a result of our efforts," he said. "We are communicating regularly with our residents, families and associates and remain optimistic going forward.”
The mass testing at Harmony, a for-profit retirement community, identified additional COVID-19 cases among people who did not show symptoms, "and we took appropriate action to isolate each of them," said Howard, who noted that the last positive case was confirmed on May 19, more than a week ago.
"We will continue to test as warranted," he told residents and families.
Long-term care facilities also continued to struggle to maintain adequate supplies of personal protective equipment, especially gowns, because of competition with hospitals and other buyers in a seller's market.
The Strategic National Stockpile is depleted of supplies, although the Federal Emergency Management Agency is distributing limited supplies to skilled nursing facilities in Virginia and across the country.
Virginia also is distributing a portion of the supplies it has purchased under private contract to long-term care facilities, but 19 nursing facilities reported a shortage of gowns on Wednesday morning.
The new COVID-19 dashboard for nursing homes - operated by the Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association - also showed that out of 250 nursing homes, 14 also reported shortages of medical face masks, while smaller numbers said they were running out of face shields, surgical masks and gloves.
Hospitals reported no shortages of protective gear on Wednesday.
