More rain and wind possible for Richmond this afternoon; new tornado watch posted for Northern Va.

Severe thunderstorms left behind scattered wind damage, outages and flooding across central and western Virginia this morning.
Despite the late-morning lull, the system has not cleared out of the region yet.
Noon update
A tornado watch is no longer in effect for central and southern Virginia, but the weather is still looking unsettled over the next few hours.
A new tornado watch is in effect for much of the Mid-Atlantic until 6 p.m., including Washington, Manassas, Fredericksburg and Winchester.
Small, fast-moving showers are developing between Interstate 81 and U.S. Highway 29 ahead of a cold front. These showers and storms will quickly move to the east through the afternoon, bringing additional bursts of heavy rain and wind.
It will be hit-or-miss in nature, so Richmond could get another short-lived round of rain before 3 p.m., or stay dry but breezy.
School meal services affected
Monday’s severe weather warning prompted some local school districts to alter their meal distribution for students.
Richmond Public Schools announced Monday it would cancel its mobile meal distribution but the 10 school sites would remain open.
Chesterfield County Schools postponed all meal services and said it would resume regular distribution on Tuesday.
Henrico County Public Schools also cancelled student meal distribution. Meals will not be distributed at any of the 14 locations where school families pick up “grab and go” lunches. Meal distribution is expected to resume Tuesday.
Damage reports
So far this morning, storms have downed trees in scattered fashion throughout central Virginia while largely sparing metro Richmond from the worst conditions.
One round of storms left wind damage from the Farmville area into Louisa County and the Beaverdam area of Hanover County just after daybreak.
Another cluster of storms toppled trees in Prince George County, New Kent County and King William County during the mid-morning hours.
According to Dominion Energy's online outage summary, 3,611 customers in the Richmond metro and Tri-Cities region were without power as of 11:45 a.m.
The NWS relayed several reports of trees and power lines down between Martinsville and areas just north of Danville shortly after 5 a.m. Tornado warnings had been in effect, though it is not yet known if that was caused by a tornado.
Excessive rain also triggered flash flood warnings for the Roanoke area and much of southwestern Virginia.
A swollen creek forced 18 people to evacuate from an apartment complex near Abingdon, according to the Bristol Herald Courier. No injuries were reported.
NWS Blacksburg relayed a report of a water rescue from a car in Bedford County, with numerous roads closed due to high water.
This threat is brought by a dynamic storm system that spawned tornadoes and hundreds of wind damage reports between Texas and Georgia on Sunday. Tornadoes were also confirmed in South Carolina and North Carolina earlier this morning.
Traffic affected on I-64
9:15 a.m. – Downed power lines temporarily closed all lanes of Interstate 64 east Monday morning near the Broad Street exit in western Henrico County.
The Virginia Department of Transportation said all eastbound lanes, two westbound lanes and the on ramp from Broad Street were blocked as crews addressed the fallen lines.
The highway and ramps have since reopened.
In Nelson County, VDOT reported a mudslide blocking Route 6 near Duncan Hollow Loop earlier in the morning.
Today's forecast
Much of central Virginia is seeing a partly cloudy, breezy lull in the action, but severe storm ingredients haven't yet cleared out of the region. Warm and windy conditions could fuel another wave of scattered showers and thunderstorms from midday into the early afternoon. Most precipitation will be out of the area after 3 p.m. and sunshine will likely return.
And even apart from any thunderstorms, it will remain a windy day throughout the area with occasional gusts to 40 or 50 mph.
Winds will gradually die down by the early evening, leaving us with a mostly clear, dry and cool night.
Be prepared for power outages caused by downed trees and power lines.
Make sure:
• your phones or devices are charged
• you are ready to receive warnings issued by the NWS.
