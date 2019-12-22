A chain-reaction crash involving dozens of vehicles Sunday morning on Interstate 64 in York County injured a number of motorists and shut down the highway for hours.
More than 60 vehicles were involved in the crash on westbound I-64 near mile marker 240, according to The Virginia Gazette. Virginia State Police said there was fog in the area and ice on Queens Creek Bridge when the crashed occurred just before 8 a.m. The crash site is just east of the Camp Peary exit, about 50 miles east of Richmond.
Thirty-five people were taken to hospitals, including two with life-threatening injuries, The Virginia Gazette reported.
The Virginia State Police have scheduled a press conference for updates for 3 p.m. Sunday.
This is story will be updated.
