BEDFORD — Memorial Day and the anniversary of D-Day on June 6 will look different this year with the closure of the National D-Day Memorial, but the Bedford-based organization is finding another way to honor veterans and current soldiers.
The spring and summer seasons — particularly Memorial Day and June 6 ceremonies — usually mark the busiest times for the memorial.
The site typically draws up to 1,000 visitors on Memorial Day, and was expecting between 1,500 to 2,000 visitors on June 6, according to organization President and CEO, April Cheek-Merrier.
Last year, on the 75th anniversary of D-Day, more than 10,000 individuals flocked to the memorial. Dozens of veterans of D-Day itself and World War II, Vietnam, and other conflicts — often are in attendance at events.
But with the state's stay-at-home order in place until June 10, and elderly veterans being among the most vulnerable population during the coronavirus pandemic, the organization canceled its live events for the first time in its 19-year history. However, it is determined to still honor service members past and present while keeping everyone as safe as possible.
“It looks a little different this year, but it’s going to be just as special, and probably more meaningful than ever before,” Cheek-Merrier said.
The D-Day Memorial team decided to film and produce special videos for Memorial Day and June 6 to be premiered on each special day via social media and the organization’s website.
“We don’t want people to feel disconnected from the memorial, especially our veterans, but we don’t want anybody to get sick,” said Angela Lynch, the museum's associate director of marketing.
Script planning ensued, and a filmmaker, Ryan Anderson, was hired as production plans got underway.
Each video will run 30 to 45 minutes and feature content specific to each holiday, Lynch said. Archival footage and photos will be included, along with interviews from staff and a wreath-placing ceremony filmed at the memorial.
The foray into digital programming is not new to the organization. The D-Day Memorial has produced digital programming for years, Education Director John Long said, particularly educational features for students and teachers, and content produced on demand. However, this is the first time things have gone completely digital.
“We immediately decided what we need to do is put this online and reach out to not only students and teachers, but also to homeschool families that are just supporters who are stuck at home and looking for something to occupy their time for a little bit,” Long said.
Cheek-Merrier said one positive thing to come from the closure was an increase in online engagement with the memorial’s virtual programming.
“Like many museums, we focus a lot of our attention to reaching different audiences and diverse audiences. Retirement facilities, students, teachers, just the public in general who like our lectures and things like that,” Cheek-Merrier said. “The feedback has been phenomenal.”
Cheek-Merrier said viewers have tuned in from across the United States and, recently, from several provinces in Canada. Interest in the virtual programming has been so great the staff intends to continue producing such content even when the site is able to reopen, which may happen toward the end of June.
“I think in the long run, this is going to have so many benefits for us from an educational standpoint, of reaching so many more people than we’ve ever been able to before,” Cheek-Merrier said.
Long estimated some 9,000 people had viewed the organization’s virtual programming as of May 12, and anticipates the viewership will grow as more watch the videos archived on the organization’s website and social media.
Being thrown headlong into a pandemic situation replete with social restrictions has forced staff to “think outside the box,” Cheek-Merrier said.
“When you’re forced to do this, and rethink your programming, it has allowed us to think outside the box in a way that we probably would not have when things were normal. This has really given us an opportunity to explore many different initiatives, to look at how we can continue to balance being open with our virtual programming,” she said.
Cheek-Merrier believes stories of World War II resonate strongly during the present pandemic, providing inspiration and encouragement to draw upon as the global community works through challenges posed by the coronavirus.
“[World War II] was such a difficult time, and it’s such a time of inspiration for us to turn to as a country, what we’re going through now,” she said. “We can turn to that generation and look at the challenges that they had. Four years of war, tremendous loss and sacrifice, all of the different restrictions that were in place with rationing and doing without. The things that they went through, and yet they came together.
"There was such teamwork, such cohesion, such togetherness during that time. Then we look at what they achieved, and I think that’s such a lesson for us today.”
