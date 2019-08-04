VIRGINIA BEACH — Military officials say a Navy sailor has been shot and killed after fleeing a traffic stop in Hampton Roads.
The shooting occurred about 10 p.m. Friday on Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek in Virginia Beach.
A Navy news release says the sailor was spotted driving erratically. Security personnel tried to stop him, but the Navy says he sped toward a gate at speeds approaching 60 mph.
According to the Navy, security barriers were activated and the sailor struck a gas pump as he changed course. He then ran away and was shot after a struggle with security personnel.
The Navy did not identify the man, an enlisted sailor.
Two Navy security personnel were treated on the scene for minor injuries.
-Associated Press
