Gavel

NORFOLK — A member of the Navy’s elite SEAL Team 6 has been charged with soliciting nude photos of women while pretending to be someone else.

The Virginian-Pilot reports that Petty Officer 1st Class Aaron Howard is accused of impersonating several people in text messages.

A general court-martial has been scheduled at Naval Station Norfolk.

Howard’s attorney Michael Waddington says the case should be dismissed because investigators didn’t find any nude photos on Howard’s phone, and he passed two polygraphs. He says the only link to his client is vague.

— The Associated Press

Tags

Recommended for you

Commenting is limited to Times-Dispatch subscribers. To sign up, click here.
If you’re already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription