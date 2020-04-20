The Virginia Department of Health reported Monday that 8,990 people in Virginia have tested positive for COVID-19, an increase of 453 from the 8,537 reported Sunday.
A total of 300 people have died from the virus in Virginia, up 23 from the 277 reported yesterday.
The VDH also said that 56,735 have been tested for the virus in Virginia and 1,500 have been hospitalized.
There are 1,256 cases in the Richmond area: 598 in Henrico County, 331 in Chesterfield County, 236 in Richmond and 91 in Hanover County.
Fairfax County, the state's most populous locality with more than 1.1 million people, has the most confirmed cases with 1,925.
There are confirmed cases in 126 of Virginia's 133 cities and counties.
Only these 7 localities don't have confirmed cases, according to VDH data: Bath County, Bland County, Dickenson County, Grayson County, Highland County, Martinsville and Patrick County.
On March 19, state health officials said there’s a lag in the reporting of statewide numbers on the VDH website. Figures on the website might not include cases or deaths reported by individual localities or local health districts.
- Paul Whelan
(This is breaking news. This story will be updated.)
NEWS FROM SUNDAY
Daily number of COVID-19 cases rises by nearly 500 to 8,537
The number of diagnosed COVID-19 cases in Virginia rose by nearly 500 on Sunday with a total of 8,537 people across the state now testing positive, according to the Virginia Department of Health.
The death toll is 277 as of Sunday’s report.
A report last week from Virginia Commonwealth University said state numbers may be as low as 15% of the total number of cases as inconsistencies in testing volume cloud long-term trends.
Testing continues to lag with 2,500 fewer Virginians being tested last week compared to the week prior, despite calls from health officials who say increased tracking would better equip them for decision making.
Long-term care facilities make up nearly half of all outbreak sites in the state, accounting for 901 of the total cases so far. The 16-hour delay in state reporting means accurate reporting of the cases and deaths in these facilities is often left up to the facilities themselves.
Older populations continue to make up the majority of confirmed cases, with Virginians over age 50 making up more than 50% of confirmed cases thus far, according to the VDH.
Dr. Jim Wright, medical director of Canterbury Rehabilitation & Healthcare Center in western Henrico County, which has seen 49 deaths related to COVID-19, said Sunday that he does not expect any additional deaths at the facility and that residents’ immunity testing data is expected this week.
Wright said the testing will show which residents are now immune to the virus and which residents may still be contagious and need to remain isolated.
- Samuel Northrup
Richmond wedding at Maymont goes on ... live streamed
NEWS FROM SATURDAY
38 cases reported at Beth Sholom senior living
Beth Sholom, a Henrico senior living facility in Henrico, now has 38 residents who have tested positive for the coronavirus, up from the 25 reported Tuesday.
President and CEO Morris Funk said the increase is a result of expedited testing.
All COVID-19 positive patients are in isolation within the health care center wing of the facility, with certain staff tending to only those residents.
There are no reported cases or people with symptoms in any other Beth Sholom building, so testing has focused on residents within the health care center, he said.
"We remain confident that Beth Sholom has the staff and necessary protective equipment to properly care for our residents," Funk said. "While we are currently experiencing the dark days of this pandemic in Virginia, we continue to do all we can to provide comfort to our families and residents during these difficult days."
Funk said Beth Sholom will not release information regarding deaths of its patients, since prior to the pandemic, senior living facilities already experienced high death rates.
Within its nursing home especially, residents come to Beth Sholom already in deteriorating health, added Funk.
"We do not share those details to the general public and we are not going to start now," he said.
He noted that it's important for families to know about COVID-19 cases, but contended that deaths were a "sacred and family matter that is private."
- Sabrina Moreno
More than 8,000 in Virginia have tested positive for coronavirus
The Virginia Department of Health reported Saturday that 8,053 people in Virginia have tested positive for COVID-19, an increase of 562 from the 7,491 reported Friday.
A total of 258 people in Virginia have died from the virus, up 27 from the 231 reported yesterday.
The VDH also said that 51,931 have been tested for the virus in Virginia and 1,296 have been hospitalized.
There are 1,159 cases in the Richmond area: 559 in Henrico, 310 in Chesterfield, 211 in Richmond and 79 in Hanover.
Fairfax County, the state's most populous locality with more than 1.1 million people, has the most confirmed cases with 1,633.
There are confirmed cases in 125 of Virginia's 133 cities and counties.
These 8 localities don't have confirmed cases, according to VDH data: Bath County, Bland County, Dickenson County, Falls Church, Grayson County, Highland County, Martinsville and Patrick County.
On March 19, state health officials said there’s a lag in the reporting of statewide numbers on the VDH website. Figures on the website might not include cases or deaths reported by individual localities or local health districts.
- Paul Whelan
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
So our mortality rate is 3% - TEN times higher than the rest of the world - or is it just that our state government can't get its act together to test enough people to make the numbers accurate. A large majority of CV-19 "victims" are completely asymptomatic and if testing is not carried out properly, then we will never qualify to stop the asinine lockdown.
Or perhaps Mr. Northam wants it that way?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.