Camille aftermath in Nelson County

Rescue workers searched for victims amidst trees tossed and broken in the wake of floods spawned by Hurricane Camille in August 1969 at Woodsmill, Va., in Nelson County. The remnants of Hurricane Camille killed 153 people in central Virginia, including 125 in Nelson County. Many bodies were never found in what remains the worst natural disaster in Virginia's history.

 TIMES-DISPATCH

The Nelson County Historical Society will commemorate the 50th anniversary of deadly flooding that devastated the county in August 1969 with a memorial program on Sunday in Lovingston.

The event, which will be held at 2 p.m. at Nelson County High School, will memorialize the 124 people who died Aug. 19-20, 1969, when more than 2 feet of rain from the remnants of Hurricane Camille triggered flooding and landslides throughout the county.

The historical society also is producing a commemorative book of photographs and stories about the disaster and its impact on the county. Hardcover editions are $40, and softcover are $30. Books will be available for pickup at the historical society’s office at Oakland Museum after Aug. 19. Books can be ordered online at www.nelsonhistorical.org.

For details about the program or the book, visit www.nelsonhistorical.org or call (434) 263-8400.

Tags

Recommended for you

Commenting is limited to Times-Dispatch subscribers. To sign up, click here.
If you’re already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription