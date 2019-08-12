The Nelson County Historical Society will commemorate the 50th anniversary of deadly flooding that devastated the county in August 1969 with a memorial program on Sunday in Lovingston.
The event, which will be held at 2 p.m. at Nelson County High School, will memorialize the 124 people who died Aug. 19-20, 1969, when more than 2 feet of rain from the remnants of Hurricane Camille triggered flooding and landslides throughout the county.
The historical society also is producing a commemorative book of photographs and stories about the disaster and its impact on the county. Hardcover editions are $40, and softcover are $30. Books will be available for pickup at the historical society’s office at Oakland Museum after Aug. 19. Books can be ordered online at www.nelsonhistorical.org.
For details about the program or the book, visit www.nelsonhistorical.org or call (434) 263-8400.
