Newly elected Fairfax County prosecutor Steve Descano says his office is “working tirelessly” to investigate the 2017 fatal shooting of unarmed motorist Bijan Ghaisar by two U.S. Park Police officers, after federal officials declined to file charges last fall.
Ghaisar, 25, was shot as he steered his Jeep Grand Cherokee away from officers Lucas Vinyard and Alejandro Amaya for a third time, following a pursuit down the George Washington Memorial Parkway on Nov. 17, 2017.
The episode was captured on video by a Fairfax County police lieutenant who followed the pursuit, in which Ghaisar stopped three times, was confronted by the officers pointing their guns at him, and drove away each time. As Ghaisar tried to leave the third time, Vinyard and Amaya opened fire, striking Ghaisar four times in the head, federal authorities said. Ghaisar, a 2015 graduate of Virginia Commonwealth University, died 10 days later.
The FBI took over the investigation because Vinyard and Amaya are federal officers. After two years, the Justice Department announced in November that it would not file federal criminal civil rights charges against the officers because it could not prove that the officers fired at Ghaisar “with the specific intent to deprive him of the right to be free from an unreasonable use of force.”
Fairfax Commonwealth’s Attorney Raymond Morrogh obtained the FBI’s files on the case, met with FBI agents and then planned to present the case to a county grand jury for possible indictment, Morrogh said.
But U.S. Attorney Jessie Liu of Washington declined to authorize the FBI agents to testify on two days in mid-December, saying she had not been given enough time to consider the request from Fairfax, though she had previously authorized the FBI’s cooperation with Morrogh. Morrogh then stepped down from office, having lost his bid for re-election as commonwealth’s attorney to Descano.
Descano initially made no public statements about whether he would pick up the case. But on Thursday, he met with lawyers for the Ghaisar family and then issued a statement saying, “Our investigation into this important case is now fully underway and we’re making progress.” He said he and his assistant prosecutors had been “working tirelessly to comb through evidence and work towards a final determination on how to proceed.”
Roy Austin Jr., one of the Ghaisar family’s lawyers, said Descano did not discuss specifics of how the Fairfax investigation would proceed or when a decision would be reached on whether to seek charges. He said Descano did not mention whether the FBI had been cleared to participate.
“We feel comfortable,” Austin said, “that they are going to make a decision based on the evidence as they review it. He promised us a level of transparency we have not seen or heard before. We asked that he ensure that the family is treated with the respect that any victim’s family should be treated with, and he assured us that he would.”
The Justice Department announced Thursday that Liu would be stepping down from the U.S. attorney’s job on Friday, as she awaits nomination by President Donald Trump for a Treasury Department post as undersecretary for terrorism and financial crimes.
Liu will be replaced by Timothy Shea, a counselor to Attorney General William Barr at the Justice Department.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.