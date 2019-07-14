LYNCHBURG — Tucked away about three miles south of U.S. 460, near the old New London Dragstrip, the New London Steak House has been drawing a steady stream of repeat customers for 50 years .
For Jackie Tucker, a Lynchburg resident, the steakhouse not only has been a place to order a great filet and steamed shrimp, it has been a source of fellowship and friendship since she starting going there in 1979, 10 years after it opened. Tucker meets eight to 15 friends each week at the establishment, celebrating birthdays, anniversaries and just daily life.
“It’s beyond just meeting new people,” she said. “We’ve become good friends and the restaurant is the reason why. You can just go in and be who you are.”
Tucker even had her first date there with her husband, Gary, 25 years ago.
The rustic, dimly lit steakhouse is known for its relaxed, down-home, friendly atmosphere as well as steak filet cooked on a charcoal grill.
When owners Shirley Hartman and her late husband, Bob, purchased the circa-1938 building off Virginia 709, it was known as Wilburn’s Country Store and had sat vacant for eight years.
The Hartmans, including their sons Keith, who is both a cook and manager, and Wayne, who died two years ago, worked hard to bring customers in at a time when only one car would traverse the road every 45 minutes.
Though Smith Mountain Lake had been completed in 1963, Shirley Hartman said it wasn’t until many years later that it became a tourist destination and people would begin using state Route 709 .
Keith Hartman was just 11 when his parents decided to open the restaurant. He said it’s ironic to look back on because he does just about everything to make the show run today, but would sit out front with nothing to do as a child.
“Because [there] wasn’t anything for me to do, because they were working to fix it up, and I’d sit on a milk crate in the front and wait for somebody to come by so I could wave, and sometimes it’d be 40 minutes before I’d see a car,” he said.
Initially the restaurant only opened on Friday and Saturday nights and would serve about 20 people. Now it’s not unusual for the restaurant to bring in 400 customers in one Saturday night.
“Back then, we depended on word of mouth because we couldn’t afford advertising,” Shirley Hartman said. “We didn’t even have heating or air conditioning.”
Keith Hartman said he would wrap one box of potatoes — which held 80 potatoes — every two weeks. “If that even,” he said. “It might be three weeks to a month a box of potatoes would last. Now I go through 12 boxes of potatoes during the week now.”
Initially Shirley and Bob Hartman were looking to buy a lake house, Keith Hartman said, but when his father drove past the site of the current restaurant, he knew it was the perfect spot.
“I saw this country store just sitting here and I thought, I’ll make this come alive,” Bob Hartman said in a 1991 article in The News & Advance. “It was always my dream to open up a restaurant.”
When they opened, they used fresh vegetables from their garden and recipes handed down from Bob Hartman’s father, a cook. The menu only offered steak, potatoes and French fries.
Besides a new addition of the veranda and outside porch to make way for more customers and the addition of a larger kitchen, much of New London Steak House remains as it did 50 years ago.
Over the years, due to inflation, the menu prices have increased so a 12-ounce rib-eye steak costs $26.95, but on its first menu it would have only cost customers $4. In 1969 dollars, they could add on an ice cream sundae for dessert for only 55 cents.
Until the 1980s, the restaurant served beer and wine but allowed customers to bring in their own liquor. When New London began serving its own liquor, the business took off, Keith Hartman said.
Keith Hartman said he doesn’t really know how much money the business generates but said, the Hartmans aren’t “money people.”
“So we spend it in the business, we put it in everything we got,” he said.
Today, the Hartmans see customers ride motorcycles in from Charlotte, N.C., just to have some steak, potatoes and salad from the salad bar. He said they love it for the county style and simple, relaxed atmosphere .
Keith Hartman loves his job. Whether he’s fixing a creaky door, greeting customers and friends, cooking up a steak or kneading dough for dinner rolls, he comes into work every day fulfilling his father’s legacy.
“His dream was for this place to be big because people love to eat and for it to be passed down to each generation and just keep it going,” he said with water filling his eyes. “We’ve watched kids, little babies, grow up, we’ve watched them graduate. I’ve watched kids grow up and now they have kids.
“It’s not so much about the food, it’s about the fellowship over everybody,” he said.
