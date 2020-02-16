A new tick-borne disease is threatening Virginia farmers’ cattle and dairy animals, livestock experts say.
A hemoprotozoa, a single-celled microorganism, is infecting herds in at least 21 Virginia counties, including Madison, Fauquier, Orange, Greene and Louisa.
The first case in Virginia was discovered in 2017 in Crozet in Albemarle County, and confirmed by Dr. Kevin Lahmers at the Virginia-Maryland College of Veterinary Medicine, said Dr. Amanda Weakley-Scott, a Madison County-based graduate of that school.
When two farmers in Rockbridge County lost cattle in 2018 to a mysterious disease, veterinarians confirmed the cattle had perished from a tick-borne protozoa, an article to be published in Cattlemen magazine states. Researchers believe the protozoal parasite, named Theileria orientalis (Ikeda genotype), is transmitted through the saliva of the Asian longhorned tick after the bloodsucker has been attached to its host for two to three days.
Infected animals usually take one to three weeks to display acute signs, so the disease can spread in a herd for that time before any cattle show symptoms — jaundice, anemia, lethargy, labored breathing, fever, diarrhea, anorexia, weight loss and foamy nasal discharge.
Infected cattle typically die at a rate of 1% to 5%, but mortality can be as high as 50%, according to Sarah Vest, a master’s student at Virginia Tech’s College of Agriculture and Life Sciences.
“These cows sure go down in a hurry,” said C.S. Fitzgerald, a Rockbridge farmer who lost three cattle to T. orientalis last fall. “They look fine one day, and then the next day, they’re dead.”
Fitzgerald’s point is important, Vest wrote: By the time the disease’s symptoms surface, it may be too late to save the infected animal.
The disease may cause miscarriages or stillbirths in pregnant cows, and can reduce milk production in lactating cows, wrote Vest, who went on to say that cattle that have recovered from the disease may relapse and display symptoms again when they’re under great stress.
T. orientalis was probably responsible for four to five Virginia cases in 2018, 2019 and earlier, but went undiagnosed as producers and veterinarians suspected other causes, Weakley-Scott said.
“We didn’t know to test for it,” she said. “It has been a learning curve.”
As for the disease in Virginia, experts have no idea how the infected tick got here, whether it traveled on a bird, a suitcase or another vector, she said.
Last September, T. orientalis infected a group of cows in Madison that she cared for. It caused the herd of 40 adults to lose 24 calves, she said. Six cows died.
“That was devastating,” she said. “For a producer to lose half their calves, that’s the only income they may have.”
“Word about this disease has spread like wildfire among producers,” Weakley-Scott said. “They want to know more.”
Similarly, veterinarians and other researchers are eager to learn.
“If anybody here catches wind of it, we want to know about it,” Weakley-Scott said.
Weakley-Scott said she thinks producers will be OK once they and researchers improve their understanding of the disease. Its acute phase lasts about two weeks, but animals that survive will be chronically infected, she said.
“A lot of things are in the works,” said Weakley-Scott, adding that when Virginia veterinarians gather next week for their annual conference, T. orientalis will be the topic of one of their formal discussions, she said.
