A new committee within the House of Delegates, composed of members of the courts and public safety panels, will immediately take up police and criminal justice reform, with hearings planned for July and August.
House Speaker Eileen Filler-Corn announced the creation of the new committee on Friday, saying that the new platform will allow for public, transparent discussions on reform ahead of the special session planned for late summer.
“The stories of Breonna Taylor, Ahmaud Arbery and George Floyd continue in our minds to have all of us realize that we need to do something. Clearly people of color are not treated the same as people that look like me,” said Filler-Corn, D-Fairfax. “There is a lot of frustration and dismay, but a lot of desire and energy to act.”
House Majority Leader Charniele Herring, D-Alexandria and Del. Patrick Hope, D-Arlington, will jointly lead the panel.
Democrats in the House and Senate have signaled interest in addressing police reform and systemic racism in the criminal justice system, following protests in Richmond and across the nation.
Gov. Ralph Northam, too, has said he hopes the issue will be addressed during a special session on the budget planned for late August or September.
Lawmakers are looking at banning chokeholds, boosting police training in excessive use of force, mandating citizen review boards to boost oversight of police misconduct, expanding avenues to fire or punish misbehaving officers, and rethinking the presence of police in schools.
Many of those proposals were part of a wide-ranging list of measures published Wednesday by the Virginia Legislative Black Caucus, which is urging “a bold swing” toward racial equity and social justice in the state.
Broadly, the caucus is urging greater accountability and transparency from law enforcement agencies, and the reallocation of funding from law enforcement budgets to community services. They are also calling for a declaration of racism as a public health crisis in Virginia.
Which reforms lawmakers might take up and seek to pass during the short special session remains unclear. Filler-Corn and Del. Lamont Bagby, D-Henrico, chairman of the caucus, said the topic is part of ongoing discussions.
Filler-Corn said in an interview Wednesday that the new join committee will bring transparency to that process, and help decide which measures lawmakers will take up this summer, and which will wait until the regular session in January.
“It’s time to do it now in a more formalized fashion before the special session,” Filler-Corn said. “There are so many ideas, and obviously, during the special session we’ll have the biennial budget, our response to COVID-19 and police and criminal justice reform. That’s a lot in August."
