As of Wednesday none of the roughly 1,700 sex offenders, geriatric patients and persons in need of hospitalization and treatment at facilities run by the Virginia Department of Behavioral Health and Developmental Services have tested positive for COVID-19.
However, Meghan McGuire, a spokeswoman for DBHDS, said one employee at the Central State Hospital near Petersburg tested positive for COVID-19. "We hope for a full recovery as quickly as possible," she said.
The hospital is working with the Virginia Department of Health and identifying and contacting those who had close proximity to the staff member so they can monitor their symptoms, said McGuire.
The department has 10 residential facilities - adult mental health hospitals, the center for children & adolescents and the Virginia Center for Behavioral Rehabilitation - with some elderly residents and others at higher risk of serious effects from COVID-19.
The VCBR, in Burkeville, houses 445 sex offenders for treatment who have been deemed by courts to be too dangerous for release once their prison terms have been completed. More than 1,200 adults are at the state mental hospitals and centers for intellectual disabilities and 29 juveniles at the Commonwealth Center for Children & Adolescents.
McGuire said DBHDS hospitals statewide have had restricted visitation in effect since March 14 and have been screening employees prior to each shift and monitoring for signs and symptoms of COVID-19 in patients.
Among other things, she said the department is following CDC guidelines for health care organizations, increased infection control measures and social distancing practices with staff and patients.
Preparations are being made for isolating any individuals found to have tested positive for COVID-19 and efforts are also being made to procure additional masks, gloves and gowns.
"We are also taking every opportunity to decompress our hospital census and rapidly arrange for community based services for those who can be safely discharged because living in a congregate setting can increase risk," said McGuire.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.