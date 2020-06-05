Virginia Commonwealth University's governing board on Friday approved a budget for next year that does not include furloughs for employees.
President Michael Rao said last month that there's a "strong possibility" that the university will need to furlough staff as it deals with the economic fallout of COVID-19.
“We’ll also be looking at other reductions ... but we’re not going to get into specifics until we know what the budget really is," he said at the time.
The $1.29 billion budget approved by the university's board of visitors on Friday does not include employee furloughs, but it remains on the table as officials continue their review of the financial plan. The approved budget, which also doesn't include employee raises once planned for in the state budget, represents a 2.9% decrease over the current year's budget.
Factored into the plan is a projected 10% decline in enrollment for next year, as students and families weigh the safety of returning to campus alongside the quality of education they might receive, among other things. Universities across the country could see up to a 20% enrollment decline in fall enrollment, according to a projection from SimpsonScarborough, a higher education research and marketing company.
The anticipated 10% drop carries with it a roughly $41.4 million revenue hole for VCU, Chief Financial Officer Karol Kain Gray said in her presentation to the board, with $16 million in contingency funds being used to balance the budget. VCU, like other schools, has instituted hiring and salary freezes, among other cost-saving measures.
“The revenue picture for us remains unclear," Rao said Friday.
Gray said furloughs could be in play this fall if VCU sees "significant declines" in revenue. Employees making under $50,000 per year would be excluded, she said.
“The only way we can deal with a draconian budget problem is by looking at personnel because there’s nothing left," she said. “I really don’t believe we can hurt the quality of education that our students so well deserve.”
Before the board's vote, three members of the VCU community urged the body to not hinder the student experience by giving professors more work.
“I just really hope that the balanced budget doesn’t come on the backs or at the cost of our faculty’s work load," said Jesse Goldstein, a sociology professor. “If we over-tax our faculty, if we make them teach more classes, do more research than there are hours in the day, it is the students that will suffer and it is the students that will be pushed away from this university.”
Said Kalia Harris, a community organizer who works with VCU students: “This is no time to put the burden of the COVID-19 budget crisis on the students or the faculty and staff.”
VCU's chapter of the American Association of University Professors called on university officials to give them more "resources and support, not austerity measures that exacerbate the crisis" in a statement earlier this week, with President Everett Carpenter reiterating that sentiment during public comment.
