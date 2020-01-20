As heavily armed men began to appear in downtown Richmond on Sunday evening, Jennie Skinner questioned whether she should open her coffee shop the next morning.
Some churches had been closed and events canceled ahead of a pro-gun rally that organizers expected would bring thousands of people to the city around dawn. Instead, Sefton Coffee, a favorite of downtown workers, opened half an hour early to a line that spilled out onto Eighth Street for the next five hours.
The culture war had landed squarely in Skinner’s establishment, but the gun-toting people who occupied downtown streets in protest of Gov. Ralph Northam’s firearms legislation on the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday weren’t what she’d feared.
“There was a guy with a Hummer and a loudspeaker outside this morning. That was a little nerve-wracking — I don’t know what that was about. But generally inside they were the most polite people I’ve had in awhile. Everyone was in good spirits,” she said.
With memories of the deadly 2017 white nationalist rally in Charlottesville still fresh, and with threats rising to the attention of federal and state authorities, many people were concerned that another conflagration could erupt amid what law enforcement said was a 22,000-strong crowd.
Northam last week declared a state of emergency and a ban on firearms in Capitol Square, citing threats of street violence.
Authorities estimate that 6,000 people entered the secured grounds, while 16,000 others gathered outside the gates, many openly carrying high-powered weaponry they feared could become illegal under state laws a Democratic-controlled legislature hopes to pass.
Outside the grounds, many demonstrators covered their faces and wore black or drab-green tactical uniforms. Others waved American flags and banners bearing the name of President Donald Trump. Vendors hawked Second Amendment and Trump gear, as well as shirts that read “My Governor is an Idiot.”
Streets that normally would fill with state employees and other downtown workers were quiet until protesters began to mass at the Capitol around sunrise. Many workers were told to stay home amid authorities’ references to “credible threats of violence” leading up to the event.
Among the gun-rights activists from around the state and across the country driving in to Richmond was Brian Scholten, a 21-year-old Virginia Tech student from Strasburg in Shenandoah County, one of thousands who bused downtown from The Diamond baseball stadium.
“I think all the organizing shows Virginia people are not happy,” said Scholten, who began heading toward Richmond with several friends around 3 a.m.
Judy Brooks of Caroline County said she wished Democratic lawmakers would come to face the communities that felt left behind as the party took control of both the statehouse and legislature for the first time in 26 years.
“Maybe they could change some minds,” she said. “But maybe we could change their minds.”
Monday was Boyd Allison’s first political rally. The mortgage banker from Midlothian said he was there because he was alarmed by “incrementalism” toward stricter gun laws.
Alarmed particularly by a proposed “red flag” law that would allow judges to temporarily strip guns from people deemed a threat to themselves or others, Allison said such a measure is unfair because a gun owner might be denied an opportunity to make the case for keeping their weapon.
“I’m fearful about some of the bills I’m seeing,” Allison said. “This, I think, is the tip of the spear.”
One woman was arrested on a charge of covering her face, but authorities reported no incidents of violence downtown, with only a few counterprotesters on hand.
Still, Marvin Smith was prepared.
He stood outside the coral-colored door of his barbershop on Second Street for much of the day, ready to welcome anyone in need of sanctuary should things unravel.
Smith made a point of extending that welcome to everyone, even the people streaming by in fatigues and combat gear. He said everyone was kind to him. So he just shook their hands.
“I just had to have the attitude of ‘Welcome to our community,’ ” Smith said. “That’s basically what I’m called to do as a barber, as a Christian, as a man and as a father. Those are things I just try to practice.”
Less than a mile away, Virginia Commonwealth University undergraduate students Brooke Smith and Claire Teegarden found themselves on the fringe of a crowd that had gathered around radio host and far-right conspiracy theorist Alex Jones, who was soliciting rallygoers to come on air.
A Texas judge last month ordered Jones to pay $100,000 in legal fees in a defamation case brought by the father of an elementary school student who died in a mass shooting.
“Thank you all ... for what you’ve done as patriots,” Jones blared into a megaphone from the sidewalk across from St. Paul’s Episcopal Church as the permitted event ended.
Smith and Teegarden watched quietly beneath the drone of government helicopters as people streamed out of Capitol Square, unsure what to make of a day their friends and co-workers had awaited with concern.
“I think to an extent it could have been fear-based,” Teegarden said of the lack of visible counterprotests. “Everyone’s been saying, ‘Don’t go outside — it’s not worth it.’”
They expressed dissatisfaction with Northam, whose scandal involving a blackface photo on his medical school yearbook page loomed large over Monday’s event, but said they were unhappy to see rallygoers hijack the governor’s mistakes as justification to usher in a new order.
“I think that kind of fell in their lap,” Smith said. “It’s unfortunate.”
Smith, who attended the first Women’s March in Washington, D.C., after Trump’s election, said the energy she saw there and the energy she saw in Richmond on Monday bore similarities.
“It’s all kind of in response to events that are going on,” she said. “There was a lot of energy behind the Women’s March. There was a lot of energy behind this and the Trump rallies that are going on because of impeachment.”
Many rallygoers pledged to continue their activism.
William Larkin, a 29-year-old Fairfax resident who came on Monday to demonstrate with his rifle, said some of the anonymous chatter online about a possible civil war is being done in jest, but that it might continue to trigger serious responses from authorities and extremists.
“This whole joking thing is part of why we’re not allowed on the Capitol grounds today. I honestly believe that people joking on the internet had a lot to do with that,” he said.
Sitting in Sefton after most people had left the downtown area Monday afternoon, Brett Copeland, who had come to lobby against gun control legislation, said some of the rhetoric about violent opposition to new laws makes him nervous.
“It’s not very probable, but it’s a possibility. But no reasonable voter wants that,” Copeland said. “The guys out there, they want this to be settled and agreed upon by law.”
He hopes cooler heads will prevail.
