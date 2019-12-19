Anyone hoping for Christmas snowfall within 500 miles of Richmond is likely to be disappointed, though weather patterns are shaping up in a favorable way for most holiday travelers.
Sorry, Virginia: Flakes won't float our way this Christmas, nor are we likely to see any winter storms in central Virginia for the rest of 2019.
Instead, expect it to warm up a bit.
Though upper 50s aren't outright balmy, this year features Richmond's warmest Christmas forecast since the bizarre 64-to-75 degree temperature range of Dec. 25, 2015. The past three years came with near-normal mid-to-upper 40s.
One thing won't change from last year: It will be a precipitation-free holiday again.
Rain chances will dodge our region over the next week with high pressure systems firmly in control on most days. The closing days of 2019 could see rain return, but the timing is uncertain this far out.
There's more confidence in the temperature trend: This current bout of cold wintry air will thaw into a spell of slightly above-normal temperatures as 2019 gives way to 2020.
Here's a look at what you can expect locally and regionally over the next week, plus the national highlights.
Sunday
Local: Mostly sunny and cool, with a high near 50 degrees.
Statewide: Dry weather is expected for most areas, with a slight chance of rain near the North Carolina line.
National: Low pressure tracking eastward through the Gulf of Mexico will spread soaking rain through the Southeast, particularly from Atlanta to Orlando, Fla. Elsewhere, much of the country will remain dry except for some rain moving ashore on the West coast.
Monday
Local: Slightly warmer, mid-50s beneath a mix of clouds and sun.
Statewide: Still a slight possibility for a few showers along the far southern tier and the southwestern mountains, but most will enjoy dry weather.
National: The soggy southern low will keep spinning east toward the Atlantic, with much of its rain focused on the Carolinas and Georgia. The northern and central tiers of the U.S. look tranquil, with showers continuing for parts of the West.
Tuesday - Christmas Eve
Local: Sunny skies with mid-to-upper 50s for highs.
Statewide: Clear skies courtesy of high pressure.
National: The southeastern coast could see some lingering rain as that low heads out to sea, but inland areas from Georgia to North Carolina will see much-improved weather. It will be another dry day for the Northeast, Midwest and Deep South. The western system will focus its rain – and high elevation snow – on the Four Corners states.
Wednesday - Christmas
Local: Mostly clear, with temperatures ranging from mid-30s in the morning to upper 50s in the afternoon.
Statewide: Mostly sunny and dry for all.
National: The weather map scenarios begin to diverge at this point, but it's still looking quiet for the Eastern Seaboard with some light-to-moderate precipitation in parts of the west and Great Plains. Those looking for Christmas Day snowfall will have the best odds in the mountains of Colorado, though slight chances exist from Kansas to Minnesota, and perhaps in northern New England.
Thursday
Local: Trending toward slightly cooler in the mid-50s, but still mostly sunny and dry.
Statewide: Still rain-free.
National: Weak systems may spread some rain or snow into parts of the Northeast, while the Southeast stays dry. An active pattern along the West Coast will keep rain and snow chances going there.
Last weekend of December
Local and state: Highs ranging from mid-40s to mid-50s, with lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s. Passing showers or drizzle become more of a possibility, but heavy rain seems unlikely.
National: A series of disturbances will spread unsettled weather farther east through the Great Plains, Midwest and Northeast, though the timing of each system is uncertain this far out. Generally, temperatures will be near or above normal in the central and eastern U.S., but cooler in the west. Bitterly cold air masses will remain pent up around the Arctic, so any precipitation is likely to be the liquid variety for the major cities of the Eastern Seaboard.
Early New Year's outlook
Local: There are some indications we could warm into the 60s during the Dec. 31 to Jan. 1 period, but that will depend on the timing of some cold fronts. As a result, we can't rule out some rain to ring in 2020. Highs in the 50s look more likely at this point. Overnight readings will probably hover above freezing as we count down to a new decade.
