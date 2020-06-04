The Robert E. Lee statue on Monument Avenue isn't the only state-owned memorial that could soon come down.
Del. Jay Jones, D-Norfolk, said Thursday that he would introduce legislation for the 2021 General Assembly session to take down the statue of former Gov. and Sen. Harry F. Byrd Sr. from Capitol Square. Byrd, a Democrat, was one of the most vocal proponents of segregation.
"That statue is also a symbol of hate and oppression in a bygone era that characterizes black people in Virginia as less than and sought to dehumanize us and institutionalize us as beneath white people," said Jones, who is exploring a run for attorney general next year, in an interview. "It's beyond time for that to be removed because that's not a symbol of who we are as a state."
The statue, in the Northwest corner of Capitol Square, was erected in 1976, 10 years after Byrd's death, and was paid for with private money. It sought to honor Byrd, who served as governor of the state from 1926 to 1930 and as a U.S. senator from 1933 to 1965.
A Republican lawmaker, Del. Wendell Walker of Lynchburg, introduced a similar measure this year in a move sought to be a political jab at Democrats, but had it withdrawn.
The General Assembly included $50,000 in next year's budget for the "development of interpretive signs" regarding Massive Resistance, which Byrd helped lead, to put beside Byrd's statue.
