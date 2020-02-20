A Norfolk man was arrested Thursday on a felony charge of threatening House Speaker Eileen Filler-Corn, D-Fairfax, Virginia Capitol Police announced.
Stephen J. Hartzell, 23, of Norfolk, was arrested after making a post on Filler-Corn’s Facebook page on Feb. 12, authorities said. The post has since been removed.
He faces up to 10 years in prison if convicted on a charge of threatening to burn or bomb, police said.
“I cannot emphasize strongly enough how seriously we take threats such as these,” said Capitol Police Chief Anthony Pike in a statement. “The members of our General Assembly must be able to go about their legislative duties knowing they are free from fear of intimidation aimed at preventing them from conducting the business of the commonwealth of Virginia.”
A spokesman for Filler-Corn deferred questions to Capitol Police.
Hartzell is scheduled to appear Friday morning in Norfolk General District Court. He was arrested by Norfolk police Thursday afternoon after a Richmond magistrate issued an arrest warrant. He was ordered held without bond.
“I’d like to commend our investigators for their fast and diligent response to this matter,” Pike said. “Our government was founded on a principle of citizen participation. Violence or the threat of it, whether aimed at those who legislate or their staff members, is not a part of that equation and it will not be tolerated under any circumstances.”
The investigation is ongoing, Capitol Police said.
