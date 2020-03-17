Virginia is amping up public efforts to contain the COVID-19 pandemic, including a ban on gatherings of 10 people or more, given signs of community spread.
Gov. Ralph Northam's administration issued an emergency order allowing law enforcement agencies to enforce the ban inside restaurants, gyms and theaters. How the ban will be enforced elsewhere, like workplaces and public spaces, remains unclear.
Northam also said that in order to protect "high-risk Virginians," people who have chronic health conditions or who are 65 or older should "self-quarantine."
Virginia Health Commissioner Norman Oliver said Tuesday that a “handful” of confirmed cases in Virginia have not been traced to other people confirmed to have the disease — hampering efforts to contain the virus.
“The likelihood of community spread is definitely there,” Oliver said.
State health officials said that some of the cases in the Peninsula region have resulted in a “cluster of illness,” while a case in Chesterfield County had not yet been connected to another confirmed case.
“When you’re starting to see community spread, the only measure you have is social distancing,” Oliver said.
Virginia on Tuesday had reported 67 cases of COVID-19, an increase of 16 cases in 24 hours. The number of confirmed Virginia cases has doubled every few days.
According to the Virginia Department of Health, eight people in the Richmond area have tested positive for COVID-19 - four in Chesterfield, two in Henrico, one in Hanover and one in Goochland.
The most recent tally included the first case in a long-term care facility — a male resident in his mid-80s at the Westminster Canterbury Richmond retirement community in Henrico. The man, who is the second patient being treated at VCU Health, tested positive for the coronavirus after returning from a trip to Florida early last week.
The retirement community’s president, John Burns, said the campus had been on lockdown for over a week, decreasing the likelihood of spread. Twenty-five staff members who had been in contact with the patient were sent home to self-quarantine.
"We initiated aggressive and proactive efforts in tracking the travel of our residents and employees as well as implemented proactive screening procedures which we believe helped us manage this case as effectively as possible," Burns said.
State further limits gatherings; restaurants urged toward carry-out
In an effort to contain the outbreak, Northam said Tuesday that the state would ban gatherings of 10 or more people, in line with federal guidance.
The ban exempts grocery stores, pharmacies, medical facilities, manufacturing plants and distribution centers, as well as transportation hubs like airports and bus depots.
“I’m much more about carrots than I am of sticks. I’m here today to ask Virginians to be part of the solution, and hopefully we won’t get to the point where we have to do a lot of enforcement,” Northam said Tuesday.
Northam said Virginia would not call for restaurants and bars to close, saying that many Virginians obtain their daily meals from such establishments.
Restaurants, he said, are asked to abide by the limit on gatherings. He said that if the number of people in the space extends beyond 10 people, the state is asking establishments to offer takeout and delivery.
“Forty-five percent of Virginians get their meals from restaurants,” Northam said. “I think we have to be very careful, very prudent. We want to keep Virginians healthy, but we also know they need to eat and get adequate nutrition.”
Testing remains limited; hospitals brace for influx
State officials said the state had 300 to 400 COVID-19 tests available Tuesday afternoon — a number that would double by Wednesday but remain short of meeting public demand.
Virginia had tested 1,028 people for COVID-19 as of Tuesday morning. The state's population is roughly 8.5 million.
Secretary of Health Daniel Carey acknowledged a lack of protective equipment like masks, and the potential for a shortage of beds and ventilators. He said the state was looking at relaxing its regulations around hospital bed capacity to accommodate a surge in patients.
State seeks to cancel SOL testing
Virginia educations officials are seeking permission from the federal government to cancel the state’s annual standardized tests as schools remain shut down due to the pandemic.
The state Education Department announced Tuesday that the agency will seek "maximum flexibility for schools and students to mitigate the impact of COVID-19, including relief from federal and state requirements related to testing."
The U.S. Department of Education said last week that it is weighing scrapping the required annual tests for closed schools.
Northam last week ordered every K-12 school is the state to close through March 27. At least one local jurisdiction, Richmond Public Schools, has announced it will remain closed beyond that, until April 13.
“This is an unprecedented situation with schools closed statewide for two weeks and the very real possibility of a significantly longer shutdown,” Superintendent of Public Instruction James Lane said.
In other education news, the University of Richmond is postponing its Commencement Weekend, which had been scheduled for May 8-10. Other local colleges and universities have not yet announced decisions.
Outbreak affects state, federal services
The state will close all 75 offices of the Department of Motor Vehicles for at least two weeks due to the outbreak. Online services, like some ID replacements, will remain available.
The Department of Motor Vehicles will extend the validity of expired licenses, identification cards and vehicle registrations by 60 days to accommodate residents.
Also closing are Social Security Administration offices. The agency said the closures will help protect “the population we serve – older Americans and people with underlying medical conditions” as well as employees.
Online services are available at www.socialsecurity.gov and local offices will continue to provide services over the phone.
Northam also said that the state is waiving a one-week waiting period for residents to access state unemployment money.
“We know that rent and other bills won’t wait,” Northam said.
Absentee voting for May elections
State election officials are urging voters to request absentee ballots ahead of May 5 elections, when many localities will elect municipal leaders.
In the greater Richmond area, the town of Ashland is electing three council members as is the town of Louisa.
“Voting absentee in the coming local May elections is strongly encouraged,” a memo on the state Department of Elections website reads. All voters can list “disability or illness” as the reason they are voting absentee.
The deadline to register to vote in that election is April 13. The deadline to request an absentee ballot is April 28.
Local YMCAs to close
The YMCA of Greater Richmond is temporarily closing all its 16 locations starting at 4 p.m. Tuesday, the nonprofit organization said in a statement.
“These are unprecedented times unlike any we have been through," Tim Joyce, president and CEO of the YMCA of Greater Richmond, said in a statement.
"Though we are saddened by the situation and not being able to serve our members and program participants, we wholeheartedly support the directive of our health officials and government leaders in working to limit the spread of infection.”
The YMCA locations will be closed until further notice.
The YMCA of Greater Richmond operates 16 branches throughout the Richmond and Petersburg region, serving more than 170,000 people, according to the group's announcement.
