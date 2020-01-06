Virginia government agency heads and Cabinet members would get the merit raises denied them by the Republican-controlled Senate last year, but Gov. Ralph Northam doesn't have money in his proposed budget for general raises for state employees.
That could change when a new General Assembly convenes on Wednesday.
"We'll be looking at some of the concerns people have raised about state employees not getting a raise," said Del. Luke Torian, D-Prince William, who will become chairman of the House Appropriations Committee after a Democratic election takeover of the House of Delegates.
Secretary of Finance Aubrey Layne has heard the same concerns that state employees "would like to be included" for salary increases in the governor's proposed two-year budget, which seeks $145.1 million to give public school teachers a 3% raise in the second year. Teachers received the state's share of a 5% pay raise this year.
Northam also included almost $15 million to raise pay for correctional officers, as well as money to address salary equity issues for regional jail officers and circuit court clerks. He proposed funding for more public defenders, district court clerks, assistant commonwealth's attorneys and support staff.
His spending plan also includes almost $67 million for Virginia's share of state employee health insurance premiums and more than $32 million for state employee pensions.
But the governor did not propose a general pay increase for state employees, who received a combination of raises and merit pay that totaled as much as 5% at the beginning of this fiscal year in July.
"It's very disappointing that we were not included," said Col. Wayne Huggins, a former state police superintendent who is executive director of the Virginia State Police Association. "We've been talking with the leadership in both parties about the need to do something to help state employees in general and state police specifically."
State police have 250 vacancies in sworn law enforcement positions and 150 in civilian jobs, with more than 300 employees eligible to retire this year, he said. "Many of these people see no reason to stay."
For his efforts, Huggins said, "I have received positive feedback so far - no guarantees."
Northam addressed an inequity in the current budget by proposing to make agency heads, Cabinet members and other appointees eligible to receive merit pay increases as long as they have at least three years of continuous state service.
Those positions were omitted when the General Assembly proposed last year to add 1% to pay increases of up to 4% in the two-year budget adopted in 2018. The combined increases were divided between 2.75% for across-the-board raises and up to 2.25% in merit pay.
"It was an oversight," Layne said of the initial omission.
The House voted during the veto session on April 3 to adopt Northam's recommendation that the positions become eligible for merit pay increases. However, the Senate killed the governor's proposed amendment on a party-line vote.
Layne said he urged the governor to address the exclusion in the so-called caboose budget for the fiscal year that began July 1 and ends on June 30. The change would not cost the state additional money because the pay increases would be covered by "existing funds within agencies."
"These [employees] weren't eligible for it and they should have been," the finance secretary said.
