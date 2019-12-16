Gov. Ralph Northam will call for $1.2 billion over the next two years to fund K-12 education, including additional funding for at-risk students and a 3 percent teacher pay raise.
Northam detailed his education request at Richmond’s Huguenot High School, the last in a series of budget announcements before unveiling his plan Tuesday in a presentation to the legislature’s money committees.
Northam has so far called for additional spending on maternal health, early education, low-income housing, community college affordability and environmental quality.
“We’re focused on offering every child the opportunity to succeed, no matter who they are or where they are from,” Northam said at Huguenot High. “The K-12 proposals that I’m outlining today will help do just that.”
The bulk of the new proposed funding, $808.5 million, is for “rebenchmarking,” a required and periodic recalibration of the state’s funding contribution to local school systems.
An additional $145.1 million would go toward boosting teacher pay. Northam’s proposed 3 percent raise would go into effect during the second year of the two-year budget cycle that begins July 1. That would come on top of the 5 percent raise for teachers in the second year of the current budget that will end June 30.
Northam’s budget request will include a $140.4 million boost to the state program that distributes additional funding to school districts to serve large shares of low-income students and other students at risk of poor educational outcomes.
Other requests aimed at serving “at risk” students include $27.6 million to increase the number of teachers serving students learning English, and $10.6 million to help fund school breakfast and lunches for low-income students above what federal funding already provides.
“That’s more than a 50 percent increase in that particular fund. This is a historic shift in how we prioritize the needs of at-risk students in our state funding,” Northam said.
Northam is also requesting $125 million in additional, flexible funding for school districts, and $99.3 million to increase the number of school counselors.
Chris Duncombe of the Commonwealth Institute for Fiscal Analysis said Northam’s proposed investments on at-risk students “will make a meaningful difference for improving equity here in Virginia.”
But, he added, Northam’s overall K-12 plan falls short of what the Virginia Board of Education had outlined, which added up to a $2 billion funding increase over the next two years.
Where is the Money coming from ? ? ?
It is now a well known fact that spending more on education, DOESN'T get a child a better education. An example would be RPS, which has some of the highest costs of any school system in Virginia, a fact, and yet produces some of the highest drop out rates, and lowest quality educated children in Virginia...........We, the people need to tell Governor Ralph Blackface that spending more money is NOT going to produce better educated children, but a school voucher system, which would allow parents to send their children to the schools of their choice WILL produce better educated children, and that is where money should be spent, actually getting a better education for our children.
Money cures all ills …. even if the symptoms never go away. Hallelujah, and period.,
