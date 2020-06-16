Gov. Ralph Northam wants to make Juneteenth a state holiday in Virginia.
The governor made the announcement Tuesday, supporting a paid day off for state employees to celebrate the end of slavery in the U.S. Northam said he would introduce legislation that would formally make Juneteenth a state holiday.
“It’s time we elevate this," Northam said. “It finally shut the door on the enslavement of African American people.”
Juneteenth, recognized annually on June 19, marks the day in June 1865 when formerly enslaved people in Texas were belatedly told of President Abraham Lincoln's Emancipation Proclamation.
The General Assembly this year replaced Lee-Jackson Day with Election Day as a state holiday. It was unclear immediately Tuesday whether Northam's legislative proposal would replace a state holiday with Juneteenth or if it will be an additional state observance.
Northam did say that the recognition will start this week, with a paid day off for executive branch employees.
Virginia Beach native and musical artist Pharrell Williams joined Northam at his news conference. Williams proposed last week having "Black Lives Matter" painted on his hometown's oceanfront boardwalk.
(This is a developing story. It will be updated.)
And I thought that we were supposed to be ELIMINATING history.
Just don't eliminate Election Day as a state holiday.
Replace Juneteeth with Columbus Day...
Sorry should have said replace Columbus with Juneteeth
Hey governor Blackface, why don't you make Juneteenth a holiday, by moving the election day holiday, that you moved from the Lee-Jackson Day holiday, which was enacted into law more than 100 years ago...………. This guy is just a disgrace to Virginians, he let the rioters, looters and thugs run wild to burn and deface private and public property, while at the same time demanded the release of hundreds of criminals, many violent criminals, rapists, murderers and child molesters. Governor Blackface, has done a lousy job of getting testing for the Wuhan virus up and running in Virginia, and he is a doctor!, as well as allowing 10's of thousands of people to suffer without relief checks, that HIS state government is too incompetent to get out to people in desperate need, while he keeps businesses closed and hobbled for far longer than necessary for political gain. Governor Blackface is just an embarrassment to the citizens who he was elected to serve.
This Governor is unbelievable - what a suck up. If anyone should have made it a holiday it should have been and understandably done by Obama. And know I was no fan of Obama's presidency. Our current Governor is something else! SMH.
It's a lovely gesture, but I'd rather have election day off.
Lee-Jackson Day holiday was replaced with Election Day
I believe you already have that instead of Lee-Jackson day. This is in addition, I believe.
Pandering!
