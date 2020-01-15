Gov. Ralph Northam on Wednesday declared a state of emergency in Richmond ahead of a rally Monday that is expected to bring thousands of gun rights activists to Richmond.
The state of emergency will be enforced Friday evening to Tuesday evening. It includes a firearms ban on Capitol Square, as well as a general ban on weapons that includes bats and knives.
Northam cited safety threats “similar to what has been seen before other major events such as Charlottesville," a reference to the deadly Unite the Right rally in August 2017.
“These are considered credible, serious threats by our law enforcement agencies,” Northam said, citing claims that groups plan on “storming our Capitol” and “weaponizing drones over our Capitol.”
Monday’s rally is being organized by the Virginia Citizens Defense League, which says it is expecting between 30,000 and 50,000 people to arrive on the steps of the Capitol to protest gun control legislature proposed by Democratic lawmakers.
In an email to rally participants sent Tuesday, VCDL encouraged a peaceful demonstration. It told protestors planning to go inside legislative buildings to leave their guns at home or in their hotels. But, it also encouraged unarmed protestors to travel with an armed “designated defender” that will wait outside the buildings for them. It’s unclear how the group might update its directive following Northam’s announcement.
“We cannot stress enough that this is a peaceful day to address our legislature,” Tuesday’s email reads. “The eyes of the nation and the world are on Virginia and VCDL right now and we must show them that gun owners are not the problem. Lead by example.”
On Monday, law enforcement agencies will limit entry into Capitol Square to a single entrance at the intersection of Grace Street and North Ninth Street. Anyone entering will be subjected to a security check that will include metal detectors.
Those found with banned items will be turned away, law enforcement officials said.
Capitol Police Chief Steve Pike said his agency, along with Virginia State Police and the Richmond Police Department, have established a “unified command” that will share law enforcement duties on Monday.
Pike said visitors to the Capitol should expect to see temporary fencing and other security measures throughout Capitol square.
“If on Monday you plan to visit your legislators for lobbying purposes, we ask that you be patient and expect lines at our access points,” Pike said.
The Governor should plan a love in of Trump haters if he wants something to worry about. Hallelujah, and period.
Northam is attacking those he believes are his enemies. Those enemies are law abiding gun owners, many who have gone through the extra permitting for concealed carry. Northam seeks to deny rights under the Second Amendment by threatening those who wish to peacefully assemble to petition to address grievances. Northam doesn't believe in the First Amendment. Probably doesn't remember his oath of office mentioning the constitution, or doesn't believe it applies to him.
Anything to erase the memory of his black face. Hallelujah, and period.
Better safe than sorry. Imagine if he did nothing and there actually were a shooting.
We are not the problem. It’s these radical liberal groups that are going to make a total mess of our freedom of Assembly.
It’s not “radical liberal groups” bussing thousands of out-staters here to meddle in VA politics, is it?
Wonder where they got a dumb idea like that? Duh … and period.
Denying Virginia citizens the right to assemble and petition to address grievances? You libs really don't like that silly thing called the Constitution, do you?
PS I believe those citizens you wish to disenfranchise are paying for the ride.
No one is being denied the right to assemble or to address grievances. And no one is being disenfranchised. The only prohibition is carrying weapons in Capitol Square.
They're not meddling in Virginia politics. They are defending the 2nd Amendment to he U. S. Constitution. We are tired of the misinformation that Dems put out on guns. Everyone knows that gun laws and "Gun Free Zones" have zero impact on the criminals and crazies who perpetrate the senseless acts of violence. Mental health should be the Dem's target, not law abiding citizens who insist on their right of self protection. Drake, better hope there's a good guy with a gun around when you find yourself in a tough spot.
A way more real state of emergency than Rump’s manufactured one at the border.
FREE GUNS! If I were a thug or criminal in Richmond (according to gun nuts that’s basically every other person you see on the streets in Richmond), Monday would look like a GREAT DAY to score some heat.
All those free range guns sitting around in parked cars or buses while thugs and criminals know exactly where all the owners are... up at the Capitol protesting.
Oooooooo.... Monday it won’t be the guv’ment coming for your guns, guys... it will be all the scary thugs and criminals coming for your guns. Best to leave them at home or in the hotel before coming into town.
And Tuesday the "short term emergency" will be extended. So enjoy living under martial law. Maybe King Blackface won't lock you up if you swear an oath to him. At least now you won't have to bother with spending money on elections.
You might well be sane, but this comment is just nuts.
What a crock, just a preview of confiscation and what is coming.
Worrd because of Charlottesville? Give me a break. Why will there be violence, is the kkk isn't coming to town?
Read the review on Charlottsville. The violence was a result of total incompetence by the Democrats in the City of Charlottesville and the Governor of Virginia.
