Gov. Ralph Northam confirmed on Tuesday that Northern Virginia will not begin its reopening Friday with other regions of the state. He said it will be pushed back by two weeks.
Northam has said that he expects other regions start the first phase of reopening on Friday if they meet certain statistical health standards, but that Northern Virginia officials say their jurisdictions are not yet ready to ease restrictions.
His new executive order 62 allows the Northern Virginia localities to delay implementation of phase one until midnight on Thursday, May 28.
"The phase one policies are a floor, not a ceiling," Northam said in a statement. "While the data show Virginia as a whole is are ready to slowly and deliberately ease some restrictions, it is too soon for Northern Virginia. I support the request from localities in this region to delay implementation of Phase One to protect public health.”
Northam's executive lets Arlington, Fairfax, Loudoun, and Prince William counties, the cities of Alexandria, Fairfax, Falls Church, Manassas, and Manassas Park and the towns of Dumfries, Herndon, Leesburg, and Vienna remain in "phase zero," as leaders in those localities requested.
Jeffrey McKay, chairman of the Fairfax County Board of Supervisors, said he appreciated the governor's decision to delay the region's start.
"Our county and region are actively working to meet the health criteria laid out by the governor which are needed in order to reopen the economy and we are hoping that is in the next couple of weeks," McKay said in a statement.
He added that "Northern Virginia is a united front" and that its leaders will continue to closely track the health statistics "because we all want to reopen our economy as soon as possible based on public safety and data.”
