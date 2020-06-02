Gov. Ralph Northam on Monday denied a request from the Trump administration to deploy Virginia’s National Guard to “dominate” protesters in Washington, D.C.
The Pentagon on Monday requested that Virginia send between 3,000 and 5,000 members of its National Guard to fight unrest in the nation’s capital, which like many cities across the country, has seen peaceful and violent demonstrations in protest of police brutality, particularly toward people of color.
In a call with Defense Secretary Mark Esper on Monday afternoon, Northam declined Esper’s request, out of concern that D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser had not been consulted.
The Northam administration also expressed concern about President Donald Trump’s rhetoric during a call with governors at noon Monday, during which he urged governors to “dominate” protests with an “occupying force,” a military reference.
“When this request came in, we quickly learned it had not been made at Mayor Bower's request or coordinated with her, and we have heightened concern based on the President's remarks that the Administration is looking to use the Guard to escalate — not deescalate — the situation,” said Northam chief of staff Clark Mercer in a statement.
The Trump administration made similar requests of other states, including Delaware and Maryland. Bowser’s administration could not be immediately reached for comment.
Northam’s denial came after a call between the Trump administration and the nation’s governors at noon on Monday, during which President Donald Trump admonished leaders for not “stamping out” protests more aggressively.
"You have to dominate or you'll look like a bunch of jerks, you have to arrest and try people," Trump said. "It's a movement, if you don't put it down it will get worse and worse. … The only time its successful is when you're weak and most of you are weak."
At one point, Trump said that the presence of the National Guard during rioting in decades past “seems to be a very calming effect.”
Talking specifically about D.C., Trump said he was planning to “pull in thousands of people” to have Washington, D.C. under "much more control."
“We're going to clamp down very, very strong,” Trump said.
Also during the call, Esper told governors to “dominate the battlespace,” by mobilizing their National Guards.
The Northam administration has tapped some 380 members of its national guard to assist with unrest in Virginia, which has seen peaceful and violent protests in Richmond and elsewhere. Another 500 are on duty to assist with the state’s COVID-19 response.
Mercer said those number paled in comparison to the request from the Pentagon, which called for a sizable share of the state’s 7,000-member guard.
“We are focused on working alongside our communities as Virginians process the anger and pain arising from yet again another senseless murder of a black American,” Mercer said.
