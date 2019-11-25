Gov. Ralph Northam made clear to his revenue advisory council on Monday that he does not support repeal of Virginia’s right-to-work law that forbids compulsory union membership.
With Democrats preparing to take complete control of the General Assembly for the first time in more than 25 years, Northam sought to reassure Virginia business leaders that the state won’t take a sharp leftward turn on an issue that has long been a political fire alarm in a pro-business state.
“I can’t foresee Virginia taking actions [that would include] repeal of the right-to-work law,” he told the Governor’s Advisory Council on Revenue Estimates.
Virginia’s right-to-work law says participation in a union may not be a condition for employment in the state. In 2016, Virginia voters rejected a proposal to put provisions of the law in the state constitution.
The revenue advisory council, known as GACRE, was preparing a closed-door review of the state’s economic and revenue forecast for the next two-year budget, which Northam will introduce on Dec. 17 for action by the new General Assembly in a 60-day session that will begin Jan. 8.
Northam was flanked on one side by a row of business leaders that included Dominion Energy CEO Tom Farrell and on the other by legislative leaders of a politically transformed assembly. They included House Speaker Kirk Cox, R-Colonial Heights, whose party will become the minority in January, and House Appropriations Chairman Chris Jones, R-Suffolk, defeated for re-election after 22 years in the House.
Jones said of Northam’s statement: “It was a very good move to reassure the engine that’s driving our economy.”
Destiny LeVere, communications director of the Virginia AFL-CIO, said the organization reacted with “deep disappointment” to the governor’s remarks.
“Being named 1st for business and 51st overall for workers isn’t something Virginia should be proud of,” she said in a statement.
“This General Assembly session, workers will be joining together to ensure that there will be a robust, pro-labor agenda that values Virginia’s workers, putting us at the forefront. Number one on this agenda is repealing right-to-work.”
Del. Lee Carter, D-Manassas, said on Twitter that he will again introduce legislation to repeal the right-to-work law, despite Northam’s assertion. This year, the GOP majority in the House left his bill in the Commerce and Labor Committee.
“Opposition doesn’t stop me from putting in good bills. And repealing RTW is a good bill,” Carter said in his Twitter post. “I’m gonna introduce it, and I’m gonna fight like hell to get it to the Governor’s desk. And if he vetoes it, he’ll be the one who has to own that.”
Business groups praised Northam’s remarks.
“We really appreciate his [the governor’s] support and hopefully that will resonate with the new majority,” said Nicole Riley, Virginia state director for the National Federal of Independent Business, which has about 6,000 members in Virginia, mostly small businesses with fewer than 25 employees.
“It certainly gives us hope that it won’t happen,” Riley said. “We will still have to see what are the priorities of the new majority, and we certainly know that this probably isn’t going to go away.”
Barry DuVal, president and CEO of the Virginia Chamber of Commerce, said in a statement that he was “encouraged to hear the governor vocalize his commitment to maintaining Virginia’s positive business climate.
“Virginia’s AAA bond rating and right-to-work law are key components to Virginia’s economic competitiveness,” DuVal said. “Any move to undermine these two important features would be perceived as a significant blow to the commonwealth’s standing as a desirable place to do business.”
House Majority Leader Todd Gilbert, R-Shenandoah, who will become minority leader in January, and Brett Vassey, president and CEO of the Virginia Manufacturers Association, urged Northam to say unequivocally that he would veto a repeal bill if it reaches his desk.
The governor made clear he will not support any actions that could endanger Virginia’s triple-A bond rating. All three of the country’s bond rating agencies give Virginia a top rating that allows the state to pay less for bonds to finance capital projects. But Northam recalled the warning Standard & Poor’s issued the year before he took office that the state’s rainy day fund was too low and should not be tapped when revenues were growing.
The next year, S&P and other rating agencies restored Virginia’s stable economic outlook. That was shortly after Northam signed into law the current two-year budget, which included expansion of Medicaid and a hospital tax to pay the state’s share of the cost.
The governor said that by the end of the next fiscal year, June 30, 2021, the state will have more than $1.6 billion in savings, including a new cash reserve fund he established in cooperation with Republican budget leaders, as well as a restored No. 1 ranking by CNBC as the best state to do business.
“We’re going to work hard to keep it,” he said, noting the value of the triple-A bond rating.
Northam briefly outlined the state’s currently robust revenue performance, but cautioned that the Joint Advisory Board of Economists had already concluded that while a standard economic outlook was appropriate for the country, it would be “too strong for Virginia in the short term.”
“Right to work law” …. Wow, can you imagine anything so dumb, and most likely racist also, to expect folks who are entitled to most things for free, and who only choose to work to fulfill some empty spot in their otherwise dull life, to be for something so discriminating, and insulting, as a “Right to Work Law”?
Aren't you glad to be an American today, instead of one of those sillies years ago, who worked and left their legacy for you to trample on? The Union man loves you …. Because their money comes from you, and all they have to do to earn your dues is threaten your boss with strikes and sleep ins to get you, and the guy that went hunting today on sick leave, deserve. Hallelujah, and period.
Good to see from our Governor. Voluntary participation of free will is one thing. Mandatory forced participation is not.
Contributing for services rendered is the American way.
Voluntarily contributing for services rendered is the American way.
Mandatory contributing for services rendered is the Russian way.
A bit of common sense to keep a right to work when it has help to make and keep the Commonwealth a good place for businesses to locate and stay.
Shame on you, Governor... 14(b) of the Taft-Hartley Act is ***NOT*** right to work... It is RIGHT to EXPLOIT... ~~~ Bob
Why should those who benefit from union negotiations not be responsible for supporting the unions that represent them? However, when Democrats in VA raise the minimum wage to a living wage, right-to-work can be revisited. .
The wacky and far left and I have voted for the Democratic Party has left us moderates. Why have you all forsaken us? The Republican Party is not much better because they keep nominating people who refuse to help save lives and they ignore us also
I see "right to work" as the right of workers to organize and negotiate for wages and benefits and a safe working environment free from intimidation and exploitation. We wouldn't have had a thriving middle class without unions and it's now been hollowed out by "the owners" and their paid-for decision-makers. I remember when the banks were boo-hooing about Glass-Steagal, got it repealed and then they went crazy gambling with home mortgages and pensions. So, I expect Virginia-located businesses to tell Northam it would hurt Virginia to get rid of the "right to work [for less]" law and to exaggerate it. However, businesses don't mark ballots. They can pound sand.
How will the unions ever buy their politicians, without forced membership?
Once they pass a living minimum wage they can see if right -to -work repeal is necessary.
The lefties are not going to like that Governor. High Union dues and wages are the life's blood of those who don't care much for merit based raises. Period.
Spacy Peter prefers those favoritism based salary increases that easily allow employers to discriminate against African Americans and women. Now that the unions fought for and won his social security he doesn’t want unions standing up for workers any more.
Annnnd touchè!
Repeal of RTW should be on the short list for Democrats in the next session of the General Assembly. Employers certainly collude to keep wages low. Workers should likewise be able to bargain collectively.
George … maybe you grew up in a Union environment, but I didn't …… I grew up in an environment where one's wages were based on merit.
Tell us George how much more better it is for everyone to get a raise each year regardless of their out put, instead of those who actually doing something to deserve a raise?
Also, tell us how the relationship between employer and employee is enriched and far more productive with a cigar smoking fat bellied union boss having to come up with some kind of benefit each year for you, or lose their dues paying pawns. Hallelujah, and period.
Flaky Drakie …. what would you, and the other carpetbaggers who haunt this forum, do for an excuse to every problem that comes up, if way back when all the ships going to Africa had sunk before loading the slaves on board?
Which diverse group would you “use” now to replace racist to win an argument (women, gays, illegal immigrants, etc.)?
If the water along the African coast was as shallow as you are, all the ships would have run aground and sunk, leaving Williams and Pitts and others under the control of some War Lord today, both seeking transport to Mexico, where they could join others, going through h*ll to be a part of the miserable life they have now and do not appreciate?. Youse is dumb, for sure. Hallelujah, Checkmate, and period.
