The General Assembly wants to deal with more than 180 proposed amendments to the state budget as quickly as possible when it reconvenes in Richmond on Wednesday, but budget leaders also are wary of expanding Gov. Ralph Northam's power over spending along the way.
Faced with questions from Republican leaders in both chambers, Northam is withdrawing a proposal he made to expand his authority to cut state spending by more than 15% without the General Assembly's approval.
Former House Speaker Kirk Cox, R-Colonial Heights, called the proposed amendment "frankly disturbing" and Senate Minority Leader Tommy Norment, R-James City, cautioned against "empowering the executive branch" during a pair of budget briefings for the assembly's money committees on Monday.
But the Northam administration already had dropped the idea.
"We get where they're coming from," Clark Mercer, the governor's chief of staff, said in an interview on Monday. "If they want to join us and identify cuts beyond 15%, that would be fine."
Faced with a nearly shuttered economy and a continuing public health crisis, assembly and administration officials hope for some help from $1.65 billion in federal stimulus funding that arrived late last week to help the state and local governments cope with the crisis.
"We're in really difficult times," Senate Finance Chairwoman Janet Howell, D-Fairfax, told the committee during a conference call that she said was meant partly to "minimize the amount of time we need together" at the reconvened session on Wednesday.
"Not that we don't love you," Howell told committee members. "We just need to keep our distance."
Current law limits the governor to cutting no more than 15% of spending without the legislature's approval. Northam is likely to call the assembly into special session in late summer to consider a new revenue forecast because of a projected $1 billion revenue loss in the last three months of the fiscal year that ends on June 30.
The state constitution requires a revenue reforecast when state tax collections fall by 1% or more below the amount that had been budgeted in the previous fiscal years.
In his proposed budget amendments, Northam sought to delay a reforecast and potential cuts in the $135 billion budget the assembly approved on March 12, the same day the governor declared a public health emergency because of the rapid spread of COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus.
Secretary of Finance Aubrey Layne projects that Virginia will lose an additional $1 billion in revenues in each year of the two-year budget, as a partial shutdown of the state's economy threatens collection of income and sales taxes that Virginia relies on to pay for core government services.
"We've gone from having one of the strongest economies in Virginia's history to basically closing down in the last four weeks," Layne told the Senate committee on Monday.
The governor and legislative leaders have adopted an unorthodox approach to the growing economic crisis by suspending about $2 billion in new spending instead of cutting it outright.
Publicly, legislative leaders have backed Northam's strategy.
"In financial terms, the timeout preserves the liquidity needed to fund the health response. In operational terms, it means our government can continue serving people. And in political terms, it means everyone sacrifices," Northam and legislative leaders said in an column for The Washington Post on Sunday.
In addition to the governor, the opinion piece was penned by House Speaker Eileen Filler-Corn, D-Fairfax; Senate Majority Leader Dick Saslaw, D-Fairfax; House Appropriations Chairman Luke Torian, D-Prince William; Howell; and Sen. Emmett Hanger, R-Augusta, a budget negotiator and the only Republican.
On Monday, the two committees reviewed 181 amendments Northam proposed to the two budgets. Most of them follow the governor's strategy of "unallotting" spending provisions so that state agencies cannot use the money without legislative approval.
"I encourage members to look at the unallotted items," Howell said. "It will basically break your heart."
State and local government leaders are looking to the federal government to help save the day. The Families First Act, the second piece of relief legislation Congress adopted in response to the crisis, will save the state almost $339 million by increasing the federal share of Medicaid costs by 6.2%.
But the Northam administration also wants to shield that money from demands for new spending so it can have cash on hand to weather the crisis.
It also is taking a cautionary approach to federal financial relief under the CARES Act, a $2.2 trillion stimulus package Congress approved and President Donald Trump signed at the end of March that includes $150 billion in aid for state and local governments across the country.
Virginia's share is $3.3 billion - $1.8 billion for the state and $1.5 billion for local governments. Half of the allotment arrived on Thursday without clear guidance on how it could be spent, Layne said. "The money just showed up in our account, which we are thankful for."
Layne said he expects the state to shepherd its initial $900 million allocation to pay for expanded COVID-19 testing and other costs of responding to the public health crisis.
"Testing is going to be a top priority of these monies," Layne said in an interview on Sunday. "That's key to both the health issue and opening of the economy."
The federal stimulus package does not allow state or local governments to use the money to replace lost tax revenues to pay for anticipated spending. Without further federal guidance, Layne said the state plans to guard its share of the money closely.
"That's going to play a big role in what the other side of the budget is going to look like," he said.
The state also has received half of the $1.5 billion due to local governments, but Layne said it remains unclear how much the state will distribute to localities and how much local governments will be able to seek directly from the federal government.
Fairfax County is the only locality in Virginia that meets the population threshold of 500,000 people to qualify for direct payment. Layne said Prince William County also has applied for direct relief in conjunction with Manassas and Manassas Park, both independent cities that border the county.
"Until we know who's going to be paid directly by the feds ... I don't want to distribute money and shortchange somebody or overcompensate somebody," he said.
Fairfax County Board of Supervisors Chairman Jeffery McKay said Monday that the county projects a revenue loss of at least $165 million from March through June but warned that "this estimate may be optimistic."
McKay said the county expects to receive $200 million from the stimulus package. "We have not yet received guidance on how we can use those funds," he said, "but are hoping they will be able to cover revenue loss."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(5) comments
If I understand the article right, they are only expecting a $2 billion revenue shortfall for the next biennium for a budget of $135 billion. That's 1.49% for two years of spending! And they can't figure out what to cut!
WHAT ARROGANCE AND POMPOSITY ON THE PART OF THE LEGISLATIVE LEADERS, THE GOVERNOR AND AUBREY LANE. IT REALLY BORDERS ON INCOMPETENCE.
Meanwhile , the unemployed budgets have been shattered in some case by 100% and the state can't get their unemployment claims processed!
What message to send to Virginians - Incredible!
Oh, get a load of this:
https://www.washingtonpost.com/world/europe/a-billionaires-compound-with-its-own-coronavirus-testing-center-stokes-anger-on-the-french-riviera/2020/04/19/a7ecf22a-7f38-11ea-84c2-0792d8591911_story.html
"Some individuals are hiding out in state-of-the-art bunkers. Some have leased seaside mansions to hunker down for the duration. In the Grenadines, billionaire entertainment mogul David Geffen posted pictures on Instagram from his 454-foot megayacht, Rising Sun, replete with a tone-deaf “hoping everybody is staying safe” message.
And here in this Riviera resort — one of Geffen’s favorite summer ports of call — a gated compound of some of the world’s richest people has its very own, very private testing site."
Hey.....VRS.... the Governor and the Democratic Party is coming to raid the VRS piggy bank...just like Governor Bob McDonnell did
https://www.washingtonpost.com/business/2020/04/20/amid-bipartisan-criticism-treasury-department-attorneys-review-bank-seizures-1200-stimulus-checks/
https://www.washingtonpost.com/us-policy/2020/04/20/trump-coronavirus-democrats-small-business-testing/
https://www.washingtonpost.com/business/2020/04/20/white-house-gop-face-heat-after-hotel-restaurant-chains-helped-run-small-business-program-dry/
Where is the help for UBER and Lyft drivers who cannot Drive like in my example my wife is an x ray tech and is around children —- adults and inmates
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.