Gov. Ralph Northam has extended Virginia's ban on elective surgeries as a projection model out of the University of Washington says the state reached its peak for the first wave of COVID-19 on Thursday.
Northam's decision, announced Thursday ahead of the ban's scheduled expiration date on Friday, defied a call from more than 100 hospitals in the state that say they can treat coronavirus-infected patients and others. The ban will now run until May 1.
Northam also announced Thursday that he has extended the closure of Department of Motor Vehicles offices by two weeks until May 11.
The governor and State Health Commissioner Norm Oliver will continue to evaluate how to ease the restrictions on elective surgeries “in conjunction with hospitals and other medical facilities,” Northam’s office said.
“My top priority is protecting public health, and that includes ensuring that our front-line medical staff have the equipment they need to stay safe as they treat Virginians who are sick,” Northam said in a statement. “We have increased our supply of PPE, but before we allow elective surgeries to resume, we must first be assured that the doctors, nurses, and medical staff who are fighting this virus or conducting emergency surgeries have the necessary supplies."
He added: “We are working with medical facilities on plans to ensure that we can resume elective surgeries safely and responsibly.”
Latest statistics
The governor's announcement came hours after the state health department reported a total of 10,627 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state – an increase of 675 from the 9,952 reported Tuesday.
Roughly 1,500 of those cases are in the Richmond area, according to the Virginia Department of Health, with 718 in Henrico County (83 deaths), 402 in Chesterfield County (seven deaths), 259 in Richmond (13 deaths) and 99 in Hanover County (seven deaths).
The statewide death count climbed by 25 people overnight to 372 on Thursday, with 64,518 people having been tested. Virginia continues to lag other states in testing.
The total number of people who are infected with the virus is likely to be much higher than the health department records because of a lack of testing and lag in data being publicly reported.
Hospitals call for resuming elective surgeries
Earlier Thursday, Sean Connaughton, the CEO of the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association, wrote to Northam, urging him to let the ban on elective surgeries lapse. The association represents 27 health systems in the state and 110 hospitals.
“Treating COVID-19 patients in this response is a top priority for Virginia’s hospitals. As this crisis has evolved, we have a gained a better understanding of our capacity to meet the needs of COVID-19 patients,” Connaughton wrote. “We believe we have the capacity to treat these patients now and as the disease progresses, while at the same time safely providing care for Virginians in need of non-urgent, but medically necessary care unrelated to COVID-19.”
On March 25, Northam and Oliver directed all hospitals in Virginia to stop performing elective surgeries and procedures in an effort to conserve personal protective equipment. The order doesn’t apply to procedures where the delay “would result in the patient's condition worsening” nor does it impact abortions, among other things.
According to the hospital association’s COVID-19 data tracker, there are 1,379 patients hospitalized across the state who have tested positive for the virus or are awaiting test results. More patients have been hospitalized and discharged (1,567) than are currently hospitalized.
Hospitals have 5,327 beds available, according to the dashboard, with 635 of the 2,899 ventilators on hand (22%) in use. Three hospitals have reported having trouble obtaining or replenishing personal protective equipment in the next 72 hours.
Connaughton estimated in his letter to Northam that 60,000 people in the state have had non-emergency inpatient and outpatient medical procedures canceled over the past month and 15,000 procedures will be canceled every week going forward.
“While the crisis is far from over and COVID-19 will continue to be the primary focus of our hospitals and health care providers for the foreseeable future, we are mindful of the tens of thousands of Virginians who have deferred care for chronic conditions and other non-urgent medical needs,” Connaughton said.
He added that the association is concerned that “continuing to delay their care while we have available capacity to address and/or stabilize their conditions will have long-term negative impacts on health across the commonwealth.”
A spokesman for the association said at least 17 other states have allowed similar orders to expire.
Northam spokeswoman Alena Yarmosky said the governor extended the ban to “ensure we are proceeding responsibly and in a manner that conserves critical PPE.”
“He will continue to work closely with hospitals and other medical facilities on our coordinated, proactive approach to this crisis,” Yarmosky said.
Model says Va. reached its peak
According to one widely cited projection model by the University of Washington, Virginia reached its peak for the first wave of COVID-19 on Thursday, meaning that the number of people hospitalized for the virus might begin to decline on Friday, but various models that take into account differing social distancing approaches paint different pictures of how things will proceed.
A Centers for Disease Control and Prevention forecast using half a dozen models shows deaths in Virginia will continue to rise through the beginning of May. The worst-case scenario, with predictions based on a 20% contact reduction in the population, is the only one to show deaths surpassing 1,000 early next month. The death toll is reduced in models that assume higher levels of social distancing and the restrictions currently in place.
The University of Washington model projects a total of 762 deaths by Aug. 4, but because of the uncertainty of the projection, it estimates the death toll could range from 405 to 1,868 in that time frame.
A University of Virginia projection, which the state has been using because it takes more specific Virginia data into account, predicted that the state could see its hospitals overwhelmed at a peak in August if social distancing measures are relaxed after June 10.
CDC Director Robert Redfield told The Washington Post that there is likely to be a second wave of COVID-19 infections later this year and that it could challenge hospitals even further as it coincides with flu season.
Stoney urges Richmonders with symptoms to get tested
Free COVID-19 testing will take place next week in three Richmond public housing communities.
Richmond officials said the Hillside Court, Gilpin Court and Creighton Court neighborhoods would have on-site testing, with exact dates and times pending because of the weather forecast. Officials urged residents to seek a test if they are displaying symptoms of the virus like a cough, shortness of breath or fever.
Mayor Levar Stoney pleaded with residents to ignore suggestions on social media or elsewhere that testing is unnecessary or harmful. Stoney said longstanding suspicion and mistrust of medical care could cause some residents to avoid testing, particularly in African American communities that are at increased risk of getting infected or suffering serious complications from the virus.
“I’m begging you,” Stoney said. “It’s the only way we get a good handle on where the disease is.”
Six weeks after the public health crisis prompted a local emergency in Richmond, data shows the virus has disproportionately affected the city’s black residents.
African Americans account for just under half of the Richmond’s population, but 60% of the positive cases and 12 of the 13 deaths the city has registered as of Thursday, according to figures the Virginia Department of Health is tracking.
The Richmond and Henrico Health Districts began offering the free testing this week in black and Latino neighborhoods with a high concentration of uninsured people. Officials said a lack of access to testing prompted the initiative.
The first two free testing events were held earlier this week at apartment complexes in Glen Allen and South Richmond. Turnout was lower than organizers hoped, with about 90 people receiving testing at the two events combined, said Dr. Danny Avula, director of the Richmond City and Henrico Health Districts. One hundred to 150 tests are available at each event.
Next week, Avula said, “We are hoping to see higher turnouts.”
Richmond’s Department of Parks, Recreation and Community Facilities is imposing new restrictions in response to the pandemic.
The department announced Thursday it was prohibiting cars from entering Chimborazo Park in Church Hill effective immediately, according to a release. The park, at 3215 E. Broad St., is the largest in the city’s East End.
Starting next Monday, the Manchester Climbing Wall will be closed until further notice, as well.
Kaine, Warner push for new school meals program
Sens. Tim Kaine and Mark Warner, both Virginia Democrats, are asking the U.S. Department of Agriculture to approve the state’s request for a new program to help families who rely on school meals.
If the department approves Virginia's application, submitted earlier this week, the state can operate a Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfer program, authorized by the federal Families First Coronavirus Response Act.
The programs, which other states have received approval for, give money to families of children eligible for free or reduced-price meals who can’t access those meals because schools are closed. In North Carolina, for example, families are expected to receive $250 per child, provided in two installments, on an EBT card.
“Operation of this program will help ensure that children across the commonwealth will continue to have access to healthy and nutritious foods during this health emergency,” Kaine and Warner wrote Thursday to USDA Secretary Sonny Perdue.
Roughly 46% of Virginia students qualify for free or reduced meals, according to state data.
Herring: Closure of indoor shooting ranges “does nothing to limit or infringe” on Second Amendment
Attorney General Mark Herring is arguing that Northam’s decision to mandate the closure of indoor shooting ranges does not infringe on Virginia residents’ gun rights - an issue on which a prominent advocacy group is suing the administration.
Herring’s response to the lawsuit, filed Thursday in Lynchburg Circuit Court, comes ahead of a scheduled 9 a.m. Friday hearing in the case by video conference.
“Virginia law authorizes the governor to do exactly what he did here: make difficult decisions about how to respond to a public health crisis,” Herring said.
Lynchburg Range and Training and several gun-rights groups, including the Virginia Citizens Defense League, filed the lawsuit earlier this month. VCDL organized the protest that drew an estimated 22,000 people to Capitol Square in January.
In the suit, the groups ask that Northam re-open the ranges and say keeping them closed infringes on their Second Amendment rights.
“It would be dangerous in the extreme to allow the governor to chip away at firearms-related rights incrementally with his closure of indoor shooting ranges,” the complaint reads.
An executive order Northam signed on March 23 mandated the ranges close until Friday, along with theaters and fitness centers, among other things. The governor has since extended the mandated closures until May 8.
