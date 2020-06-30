Gov. Ralph Northam on Monday quietly signed an executive order extending a state of emergency declaration in Richmond, citing "civil unrest" following weeks of protests that have resulted in some violent clashes between demonstrators and police.
The extension came at the request of Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney, who said in a Monday letter to the governor that the city has "minimum funding to cover costs" tied to the response, and that "the bandwidth of our personnel will reach its limit."
The order gives the administration the ability to deploy additional state resources to "implement recovery and mitigation operations and activities" to return the city to "pre-event conditions as much as possible."
That includes emergency funding for government response to the protests and activation of the Virginia National Guard, according to the order. Northam spokeswoman Alena Yarmosky said the administration has "absolutely no plans to deploy the National Guard," and said a reference to it in the order is standard language.
Northam's order reads: "Often, peaceful demonstrations evolve into conflicts with law enforcement during late night and early morning hours. These events have required significant intervention to ensure the safety of protesters and the public, protect property and provide additional resources to support our local and state partners."
The ACLU of Virginia on Tuesday chided Northam's order in a statement on Twitter.
"[Northam's] actions show no understanding of the anti-Black racism that infects our civil and social structures, accepts the police version of the facts and demonstrates an unwillingness to recognize that treating people as enemy combatants invites violence rather than quells it," the civil rights group said.
The order is in effect until July 30.
The genie has been released from the bottle, and Heckle and Jeckle are trying to figure out how to recapture it and repair the damage it continues to do!
Had this been stopped as should have been at the very beginning Richmond and the entire Commonwealth of Virginia would not be is this position and total dismay. Thank You both Ralph Northan and Leva Stoney for your continued failures as elected officials and leaders. You both are totally incompetent and a complete embarrassment to all of the people of the Commonwealth of Virginia. Hey, Hey, Ho, Ho is time for both Northan and Stoney to Go.
Ronald Hayes: Agreed 100%!!!
ACLU can take a flying leap. This protest has long been over and is nothing more than an after dark party of destruction and mayhem from a clueless bunch of self righteous anarchists.
Like locking down a prison after the convicts have left. At a time when intelligent leadership is needed, Richmond has Northam and Stoney. Two of the most incompetent, bumbling pols in VA history. It must be hard to decide whether to a) make excuses for the rioters or b) to honor your oath of office and enforce the law.
It's only a state of emergency if they keep letting these thugs terrorize the city. Swift action needs to be taken so maybe they will move on. The ACLU is a bunch of communists anyway.
Yet, for VCDL's peaceful gun-rights rally on January 20th, with great fanfare, Northam declared an emergency before the event even started, put up fences, had police from all over the state there. That rally had been held totally peacefully each year since its inception in 2002. No arrests, no fires, no assaults, no murders this year or ever. Streets were actually cleaner after the event this year even with 10s of thousands in attendance.
Northam considers peaceful gun owners a threat, but when other groups are actually rioting, why that is just free speech and Northam sits on his hands while a city burns and people are getting assaulted.
When finally backed in a corner, Northam declares a state of emergency, but unlike the VCDL rally, does it quietly.
This is what happens when the Governor is driven solely by politics and outside money and not by the good of the People.
That is so true, great post
so he can get Federal money from the taxpayers to pay for the damage he sat back and watched happen.
"implement recovery and mitigation operations and activities" ... does this mean the State will require the 'juvenile delinquents' to go sit in the corner (of the nearest aclu office) wearing dunce caps?
About time.
