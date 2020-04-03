Gov. Ralph Northam is imposing a hiring freeze on state agencies, but cautioning against layoffs as the state prepares for a pending recession triggered by the coronavirus pandemic.
Clark Mercer, the governor's chief of staff, outlined the administration's budget strategy in a four-page memorandum to agency heads on Thursday that bluntly acknowledges, "we can expect to enter a recession soon."
"The virus has brought us challenges we have not faced in generations," Mercer said. "Events are unfolding quickly and require us to prepare for a new reality that is drastically different from what was certain just a few weeks ago.."
The sudden economic downturn upends the process of reviewing and revising the two budgets that the General Assembly adopted on March 12, one for the current fiscal year and the other a $135 billion spending plan for the two years that begin on July 1.
Mercer said the state now expects "significantly less revenue" than the most pessimistic forecast Northam's economic and revenue advisory councils considered last fall, as well as reduced cash balances at the end of this fiscal year on June 30 that will carry into the next two-year budget and require cuts in spending.
"Our intention is not to cut the budget in the short term, but decisions will depend on how much revenue comes in," he said.
Secretary of Finance Aubrey Layne had warned in an interview on Monday that he expected a drop in state revenues in this fiscal year in addition to at least $1 billion less in each year of the next budget biennium.
Layne said the governor's strategy is to match state spending to available revenues, which include money from federal emergency aid packages as well as state income and sales taxes that are the backbone of the general fund budget. But the amount of available revenues are still too unclear to rewrite the budget, he said.
"When you're in a fog, you don't know where you are until the fog clears," he said.
Mercer's memo informs agency heads that a hiring freeze "shall take effect immediately" for all classified and wage jobs not exempted as essential, but reminds them that layoffs "generate costs" under the Workforce Transition Act adopted in 1995 under then-Gov. George Allen as he attempted to cut the size of state government.
He directed agency heads to:
* eliminate discretionary spending in this fiscal year;
* prepare for potential budget cuts in the next two years;
* reconsider funding for new initiatives and avoid new spending commitments.
Mercer advised agency heads to "be cautious" in discussing spending for new initiatives sought by local governments and advocacy groups.
"While no decisions have been made, we must be honest with these groups about the challenges we face and the effects they will have on the commonwealth's spending capacity," he said.
"It is better to know the risks now, than to gear-up new programs, learn that there's no money, and then have to close them down."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(6) comments
Hey everybody go out and steal a trailer and slap on the "Farm Tag" and make money selling it on E Bay. The Governor does not care.
Memo to any political leader...in Virginia Hands Off VRS.....We are going to expose anyone who dares to break into the Piggy Bank
Whoooooo HOOOOOOO Hands Off The VRS piggy bank.... You cant' build any more sidewalks and Bike lanes. Don't even tough the VRS retirement system again. You Got To Cut and Cut and Thank God We have A Balance Budget law in Virginia... unless you don't want to obey the law...like you do anyway.
Hey Governor ....why not tell people how to steal trailers and re-register them as a "homemade" trailer using VSA Form 22 and tell the people of Virginia all of you ignored once again the loophole you created on stolen trailers! We Expose you governor. Google...Dangerous Trailers How To Steal A Trailer! The owners at La Milipa know it is you who helped get their trailer stolen and the only ones reporting is our cause....and The Amazing RTD. We point the finger at you Sir https://www.richmond.com/food-drink/restaurant-news/la-milpas-food-cart-was-stolen/article_a7824ba3-04e2-5de4-9057-e2445ce6c19d.html
Great practical pragmatic leadership from our Democratic Governor Northam in responding to the crisis that Rump caused by inaction and misinformation.
Great comment. Yet they are going to spend money on sidewalks...bike lanes....and taking down monuments. Whoooooooooooooooooooooooooo HOOOOOOOOOOOOOO
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.