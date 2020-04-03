20200402_MET_NORTHAM_DH03
DEAN HOFFMEYER/TIMES-DISPATCH

Gov. Ralph Northam is imposing a hiring freeze on state agencies, but cautioning against layoffs as the state prepares for a pending recession triggered by the coronavirus pandemic.

Clark Mercer, the governor's chief of staff, outlined the administration's budget strategy in a four-page memorandum to agency heads on Thursday that bluntly acknowledges, "we can expect to enter a recession soon."

"The virus has brought us challenges we have not faced in generations," Mercer said. "Events are unfolding quickly and require us to prepare for a new reality that is drastically different from what was certain just a few weeks ago.."

The sudden economic downturn upends the process of reviewing and revising the two budgets that the General Assembly adopted on March 12, one for the current fiscal year and the other a $135 billion spending plan for the two years that begin on July 1.

Mercer said the state now expects "significantly less revenue" than the most pessimistic forecast Northam's economic and revenue advisory councils considered last fall, as well as reduced cash balances at the end of this fiscal year on June 30 that will carry into the next two-year budget and require cuts in spending.

"Our intention is not to cut the budget in the short term, but decisions will depend on how much revenue comes in," he said.

Secretary of Finance Aubrey Layne had warned in an interview on Monday that he expected a drop in state revenues in this fiscal year in addition to at least $1 billion less in each year of the next budget biennium.

Layne said the governor's strategy is to match state spending to available revenues, which include money from federal emergency aid packages as well as state income and sales taxes that are the backbone of the general fund budget. But the amount of available revenues are still too unclear to rewrite the budget, he said.

"When you're in a fog, you don't know where you are until the fog clears," he said.

Mercer's memo informs agency heads that a hiring freeze "shall take effect immediately" for all classified and wage jobs not exempted as essential, but reminds them that layoffs "generate costs" under the Workforce Transition Act adopted in 1995 under then-Gov. George Allen as he attempted to cut the size of state government.

He directed agency heads to:

* eliminate discretionary spending in this fiscal year;

* prepare for potential budget cuts in the next two years;

* reconsider funding for new initiatives and avoid new spending commitments.

Mercer advised agency heads to "be cautious" in discussing spending for new initiatives sought by local governments and advocacy groups.

"While no decisions have been made, we must be honest with these groups about the challenges we face and the effects they will have on the commonwealth's spending capacity," he said.

"It is better to know the risks now, than to gear-up new programs, learn that there's no money, and then have to close them down."

mmartz@timesdispatch.com

(804) 649-6964

Tags

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article. You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.

New Offer!
$3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email
New Offer!
$3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email