Gov. Ralph Northam has directed Virginia's Medicaid program to "pause" negotiations with the federal government on approval of a work requirement that was central to a political deal last year that allowed the state to expand eligibility for the program's health care benefits to hundreds of thousands of uninsured Virginians.
Northam cited the Democratic takeover of both chambers of the General Assembly in legislative elections last month and potential litigation that has faced other states that have tried to link Medicaid health benefits to requirements that program participants seek work, training, education or other forms of civic engagement.
"Virginians made clear they want more access to health care, not less," he said in a statement on Wednesday. "Given the changed make-up of the General Assembly and based on conversations with new leadership, it is unlikely Virginia will move forward with funding a program that could cause tens of thousands of Virginians to lose health care coverage."
His statement accompanied a letter sent by Virginia Medicaid Director Karen Kimsey to the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services on Tuesday that formally asks for a delay ongoing negotiations between the state and federal government over a proposed waiver that would have included a work requirement and help for participants to comply.
Kimsey cited "dynamic policy conversations" about the demonstration waiver proposal after the legislative elections. "Virginia's request to pause finalizing these provisions at this time also stems from our concern regarding the substantial effort and cost of implementation in the face of ongoing uncertainty, as experienced in several sates, which may delay or imperil these aspects of our demonstration," she wrote federal Medicaid officials.
The Northam administration had begun backing away from the work requirement commitment even before the elections, citing federal refusal to pay the substantial costs of carrying out the Training, Education, Employment Opportunity Program. The proposal was central to the compromise the governor reached with House Speaker Kirk Cox, R-Colonial Heights, and other Republican leaders who had blocked Medicaid expansion for five years.
"This is breaking the deal on what we had agreed to do," House Appropriations Chairman Chris Jones, R-Suffolk, said in September, after administration officials told federal Medicaid officials that the state "would be unable to move forward" with the plan without federal funding.
Jones, the main architect of the Medicaid expansion agreement, was defeated for re-election in November, when Democrats took a 55-45 majority in the House, pending a recount in one close race.
Democrats also took a 21-19 majority in the Senate, giving them full control of the legislature for the first time in 20 years.
Democrats got elected promising freebies. So, Northam crawls out of from under his rock and starts passing them out.
Who gets to pay for Northam and the Dem freebies, their enemies, those who actually work for a living?
Blackface wants no "work requirement" . How ever would the level of Medicaid fraud be maintained if the fraudsters had to work?!!
