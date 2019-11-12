Gov. Ralph Northam joined hands with Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan on Tuesday in a joint commitment to fix one of the most vexing transportation bottlenecks in the Washington region - the crossing of the Potomac River at the American Legion Bridge.
The total project cost is about $1 billion, to be funded through public-private partnerships, with a goal of no public cost, said Alena Yarmosky, a spokeswoman for Northam. The bridge carries the Capital Beltway across the Potomac between Fairfax County and Montgomery County, Md.
The agreement announced at a regional transportation forum in Washington is symbolic and practical, as the two governors - a Democrat from Virginia and a Republican from Maryland - agreed on a plan to replace a bridge crossing that routinely leaves drivers waiting in traffic backups on both sides of the Potomac.
For Northam, the Capital Beltway Accord comes a year after Virginia landed Amazon's $2.5 billion East Coast headquarters and a week after Democrats gained control of the General Assembly with a majority rooted in the Northern Virginia suburbs, where commuter traffic is a dominating daily concern.
"A new bridge means commuters will get to work and back home faster," he said in a written statement.
For Hogan, a moderate Republican in a strongly Democratic state, the deal will bolster a sweeping plan for improving Interstates 495 - the Capital Beltway - and 270, despite resistance from Maryland residents in its path, especially in Montgomery County.
"Drivers on the Capital Beltway face some of the worst traffic congestion in America," he said in announcing what he called "a once-in-a-generation achievement for the Capital Region."
Under the plan, the two states will jointly fund replacement of the existing, free traffic lanes in both directions and add two tolled express lanes 3 miles in both directions between George Washington Parkway in Virginia and River Road in Maryland.
Maryland owns 79% of the bridge, formerly called the Cabin John. It will be responsible for building the new general purpose lanes and half of the express lanes across the bridge, as well as extending southbound express lanes between River Road and the parkway.
Virginia is responsible for half of the express lanes across the bridge, as well as the northbound express lanes connecting the two highways. The state already had announced plans with its private toll partner, Transurban, to extend the existing express lanes about 2 miles from where they currently end at the Dulles Toll Road.
The agreement represents a major step forward in government cooperation in a region that often has lacked it. It also builds on an agreement reached last year to provide an additional $154 million in annual funding from Virginia, Maryland and Washington to repair the troubled Metro transit system that all three jurisdictions consider critical to the region's economy.
"It's about a connected, cohesive region," said Jason Miller, CEO of the Greater Washington Partnership, an influential corporate compact that extends from Richmond through Washington to Baltimore.
The announcement came at the Capital Region Transportation Forum sponsored by the partnership and Greater Washington Board of Trade at the Park Hyatt Hotel in Washington.
Miller and Jack McDougle, president and CEO of the Board of Trade, called the accord "a momentous step towards improving the performance and reliability of our transportation system."
"The American Legion Bridge is the link between Fairfax and Montgomery counties, which host over 35 percent of the region’s jobs and households," they said in a joint statement. "It is a critical connection, yet it is well beyond capacity and the resulting traffic creates daily frustration and lost productivity for the region’s residents, workers, and employers."
“Today’s announcement is the beginning of a serious cooperative effort to give these commuters their valuable time back," they said. "Doing so will be a win for the entire region that will dramatically enhance our ability to attract and retain workers in the Capital Region and compete in the global economy."
