Gov. Ralph Northam has named Melissa Baker, the former director of the North Dakota Parks and Recreation Department, as the new director of Virginia State Parks.
She will be the first woman to hold the position in the park system's 83-year history, according to a news release from the governor's office on the appointment.
“Director Baker is the right choice at the right time to lead Virginia’s renowned state parks,” Northam said in a statement. “Her management experience and extensive knowledge of state parks will be an invaluable asset as we work to enhance Virginia’s parks, preserve and protect our precious natural resources, and expand outdoor recreation opportunities in the commonwealth.”
Baker also has worked as chief of operations for Montana State Parks and as a recreation manager for the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources.
“Virginia State Parks have an amazing history, and I look forward to being a part of the next chapter,” she said in a statement.
“I was drawn to this position by the broad diversity of recreational and outdoor opportunities throughout the commonwealth and by the dedicated and professional state park staff and I look forward to making Virginia State Parks a welcoming and exciting place for all Virginians.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.