Recreational and entertainment businesses in Virginia, including gyms and movie theaters, will remain closed during the COVID-19 pandemic for an additional two weeks until May 8, Gov. Ralph Northam said Wednesday.
The action extends an executive order Northam issued March 23 that had been set to expire April 23.
Northam said he based his decision on new projections from the University of Virginia and elsewhere that show social distancing is helping slow the spread of the disease in Virginia, but that lifting restrictions too soon could ramp up the spread and overwhelm hospitals.
“I want everyone to know the sacrifices that you have made are helping slow the spread, and giving us more time to plan and prepare,” Northam said.
The list of businesses affected by the order includes museums, concert venues, indoor sporting facilities, beauty salons, barbershops and other personal care establishments.
Northam said Virginia’s stay-at-home order will remain in effect until June 10 as scheduled, despite models from UVA showing that the state could see cases peak in August.
“I don’t have any intentions as of today to extend that,” said the governor, who added that the situation is fluid and that models change daily with new data.
Northam said it would be hard to predict two months in advance whether the order will be extended. He suggested that if the situation in the state improves, the order could be lifted sooner.
“I know that’s frustrating. I love data, and I want to be exact,” Northam said. “But I’d ask all of your and our viewers to be patient.”
Republican leaders, meanwhile, are urging the governor to ease restrictions on Virginia businesses.
In a statement, Senate Minority Leader Tommy Norment, R-James City, and other caucus leaders said: “Far too many of Virginia’s businesses simply will not survive an indefinite closure, endangering the jobs of thousands of Virginians and potentially further crippling our economy.”
Senate Republican leaders also urged Northam to develop a “schedule that will allow our businesses to reopen as soon as possible.”
They also urged a regional approach to social restrictions, a proposition Northam has thus far rejected.
Virginia’s rural region to the southwest and south has seen fewer cases of COVID-19 when compared with the state’s central and northern regions.
At the same time, the UVA projections released Monday showed that even if the growth of COVID-19 were to slow, hospitals in far Southwest Virginia could still see demand past their surge capacity by September.
On Tuesday, House Republican leaders urged Northam to set “broad ground rules” and allow businesses to figure out how to best meet them while continuing to operate.
“Governor Northam should trust Virginians ... and let Virginians do what they do best — innovate and overcome,” House Minority Leader Todd Gilbert, R-Shenandoah, said in a statement, joined by other caucus leaders. “Flattening the curve and getting back to work don’t have to be mutually exclusive.”
Reached for comment, Northam spokeswoman Alena Yarmosky said: “Governor Northam welcomes this input, and values his ongoing partnership with General Assembly members. He will continue to make decisions based in science, data and public health — not politics. His top priority is and will continue to be keeping Virginians safe.”
State death toll increases to 195
The Virginia Department of Health reported Wednesday that 195 people have died in the state as a result of the coronavirus. Also, 6,500 people have tested positive for COVID-19.
That’s an increase of 41 deaths from the 154 reported on Tuesday, and confirmed cases increased by 329 from 6,171.
The VDH also said that 44,169 people have been tested for the virus in Virginia and 1,048 have been hospitalized.
According to VDH data, there are coronavirus cases confirmed among residents of 122 of Virginia’s 133 cities and counties.
On March 19, state health officials said there’s a lag in the reporting of statewide numbers on the VDH website. Figures on the website might not include cases or deaths reported by individual localities or local health districts.
Fewer need intensive care, ventilators
The number of coronavirus patients in Virginia requiring intensive care and on ventilators fell Wednesday.
A total of 394 COVID-19 patients are in the intensive care unit, according to data from the Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association, down from 422 on Tuesday. The state also saw a drop in ventilator usage, with 234 patients requiring one — a decrease from 276 the day before.
Thirty-one more patients were also discharged from the hospital, up to 752 total, and the number of confirmed COVID-19 hospitalizations fell, according to the organization.
The hospital association’s online dashboard tool, which updates daily, showed Wednesday that the number of COVID-19 hospitalizations, both confirmed and with tests pending, rose slightly overnight from 1,282 to 1,298. A total of 802 of those cases are people who have tested positive for the virus, down from 813 on Tuesday.
The data reported by the hospital association showed some progress with personal protective equipment, which Virginia and other states have struggled to get enough of during the pandemic.
Six unidentified hospitals in Virginia say they will have trouble obtaining or replenishing PPE in the next 72 hours — half of what state officials reported April 8.
While the hospital association’s data reported some progress Wednesday, statistics provided by the Virginia Department of Health show the number of confirmed outbreaks in the state continuing to climb.
There are 108 COVID-19 outbreaks in Virginia, up from 102 on Tuesday, according to VDH. The department defines an outbreak as at least two laboratory-confirmed cases connected by people, place and time. Six of the outbreaks reported this week are in long-term care facilities, which are more susceptible to the virus’s spread. In all, 60 outbreaks are in long-term care facilities.
Six more deaths in Chesterfield district
The Chesterfield Health District, which covers Chesterfield and Powhatan counties and Colonial Heights, reported six additional COVID-19 deaths on Wednesday, bringing the death toll to 11. That is up from five reported Tuesday and seven documented on the Virginia Department of Health website Wednesday morning.
The district declined to disclose the dates of the deaths, since the information is part of the medical record.
As of Wednesday afternoon, the district has a total of 276 confirmed COVID-19 cases.
There are four outbreaks within long-term care facilities and two in correctional facilities, according to a written statement from Dr. Alexander Samuel, the health district director.
Of the four outbreaks in care facilities, only two — Spring Arbor at Salisbury and the Colonial Heights Health Care and Rehabilitation Center — have been disclosed.
“For the health department to disclose the location of an outbreak, the outbreak must pose a risk to the health of the public or the facility must give the health department permission to disclose location,” Samuel said in response when asked why the names of facilities with outbreaks aren’t being released.
Staples Mill Kroger worker tests positive
An employee at the Kroger store at 9000 Staples Mill Road in Henrico County has tested positive for the coronavirus and the employee is hospitalized, the chain confirmed Wednesday.
The employee has not worked at the store since March 28, a spokeswoman said. Kroger did not identify the employee, the person’s job at the store or when the person tested positive.
This is the third Kroger store employee in the Richmond area to have tested positive for the coronavirus in the past two weeks. An employee at the chain’s store at 1510 Eastridge Road in Henrico and another worker at the Kroger store at Willow Lawn have tested positive for COVID-19.
Two other grocery store workers in the region also have tested positive for virus: an employee at the Whole Foods Market store in West Broad Village in western Henrico and an employee at the Publix store at The Shops at Stratford Hills on Forest Hill Avenue in South Richmond.
Health care groups speak against cuts
Groups representing physicians and hospitals are urging state lawmakers at their special session to reject a budget amendment that those organizations said will cut Medicaid payments for hospital emergency department visits.
The Virginia College of Emergency Physicians, the Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association and the Medical Society of Virginia said in a joint statement that the provision would cut providers’ Medicaid reimbursement to $14.98 if an emergency department visit is deemed unnecessary by a managed-care organization following the visit.
The groups said that would lead to a “significant reduction” in emergency room staffing and operational capacity.
“We encourage the legislature to seek alternate solutions to truly address the issue of health care over-utilization rather than punishing doctors, hospitals, and patients,” the three groups said in a news release.
