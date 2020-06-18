While Virginia won't enter its third reopening phase this week, Gov. Ralph Northam outlined Thursday what that phase would look like.
Capacity restrictions on restaurants and bars will be lifted. Gyms and fitness centers will be able to operate at 75% capacity, as will swimming pools. Entertainment venues can open at 50% capacity. Virginia will also raise the limit on social gatherings from 50 people to 250. The state's guidelines require continued social distancing of 6 feet.
Face coverings will also still be required, Northam said.
Overnight summer camps will remain closed, Northam said. The governor announced the guidelines in a news conference in Northern Virginia.
While the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths continues to rise, the percentage of positive results from testing is down. The seven-day average for percentage of positive test results was at 7.2% as of Sunday, the most recent figure provided by the VDH. That's down from a peak of 22.2% on April 19.
Still, Virginia will not enter Phase Three just yet.
"While the statewide numbers are trending in a positive direction, we need to continue to evaluate the data," Northam said. "But people need, and they deserve to be able, to plan."
(This is a developing story. It will be updated.)
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.