20200610_MET_COV_MAIN_BB04

Gov. Ralph Northam

 BOB BROWN/TIMES-DISPATCH

While Virginia won't enter its third reopening phase this week, Gov. Ralph Northam outlined Thursday what that phase would look like.

Capacity restrictions on restaurants and bars will be lifted. Gyms and fitness centers will be able to operate at 75% capacity, as will swimming pools. Entertainment venues can open at 50% capacity. Virginia will also raise the limit on social gatherings from 50 people to 250. The state's guidelines require continued social distancing of 6 feet.

Face coverings will also still be required, Northam said.

Overnight summer camps will remain closed, Northam said. The governor announced the guidelines in a news conference in Northern Virginia.

While the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths continues to rise, the percentage of positive results from testing is down. The seven-day average for percentage of positive test results was at 7.2% as of Sunday, the most recent figure provided by the VDH. That's down from a peak of 22.2% on April 19.

Still, Virginia will not enter Phase Three just yet.

"While the statewide numbers are trending in a positive direction, we need to continue to evaluate the data," Northam said. "But people need, and they deserve to be able, to plan."

(This is a developing story. It will be updated.)

jmattingly@timesdispatch.com

(804) 649-6012

Twitter: @jmattingly306​

Tags

State Government Reporter

Justin Mattingly covers Virginia politics and policy. He previously covered education. A northern New York native and Syracuse University alumnus, he's worked at the RTD since 2017. You can follow him on Twitter at @jmattingly306.

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article. You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.

SALE!
Only $3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email
SALE!
Only $3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email