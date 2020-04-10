Gov. Ralph Northam is promising a boost in Medicaid reimbursement rates to Virginia nursing homes to help compensate them for the mounting costs of combating the spread of the COVID-19 virus among residents who are already medically vulnerable.
Northam said Friday he will increase reimbursements by $20 a day for each Virginia resident who relies on Medicaid, a health insurance program for the poor, elderly and disabled that is financed by the federal and state governments.
The Virginia Health Care Association, representing 292 nursing homes in the state, said the additional money is necessary to help pay the additional expenses for staff and personal protective equipment, such as masks and gowns, to care for residents in nursing homes that have radically changed their operations to prevent the virus from entering and spreading through their facilities.
"It's obviously very expensive," Keith Hare, president and CEO of the Virginia Health Care Association said in an interview on Thursday. "It's something more than the current reimbursements that nursing homes receive from Medicaid."
The governor is acting in response to mounting concerns about the vulnerability of nursing homes to the spread of COVID-19, which has caused 39 deaths at Canterbury Rehabilitation & Healthcare Center in western Henrico County. About 90 percent of the center's residents rely on Medicaid funding.
The Northam administration is not following the association's suggestion that it pay for the higher reimbursements with state money freed by a boost in the federal share of Medicaid costs under the Families First Act Congress adopted last month to help health care systems respond to the emerging coronavirus pandemic.
The new law raises the federal share of Medicaid costs by 6.2%, which would lower Virginia's share from 50% to 43.8%. Administration officials estimate the change will save Virginia about $200 million every three months, dating back to Jan. 1, but they are reluctant to overcommit the money now to specific organizations that are trying to fill gaps in their revenues during the public health emergency that Northam declared on March 12.
Secretary of Finance Aubrey Layne said Friday that the state will increase reimbursements through the per-person monthly rates paid to a half-dozen Medicaid managed care organizations. He estimated it would cost $30.7 million every three months, including $13.4 million from the state general fund that pays for core government services.
Layne said the administration would review how well the higher reimbursement covers nursing home costs for responding to COVID-19 after the fiscal year ends on June 30.
