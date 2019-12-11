Gov. Ralph Northam is calling for $733 million in spending on environmental quality and renewable energy, including heavy investments in Chesapeake Bay cleanup efforts.
The funding request is part of Northam’s two-year budget proposal, which so far includes investments in maternal health and early education. Northam plans to unveil his signature budget in full on Tuesday. It will be the only spending plan Northam will propose and implement before the end of his term in January 2022.
Northam request includes $400 million toward a slew of programs mean to restore water and air quality to the Chesapeake Bay — a years-long cleanup effort that includes other states along the Bay and is slated to wrap up in 2025.
That request includes the “largest-ever investment” in the Stormwater Local Assistance Fund, which helps localities reduce pollution caused by water running off roads and parking lots into streams and rivers. It would also boost funding for wastewater treatment, oyster reef restoration and support to help farmers avoid farmland runoff.
“In Virginia, we are proving that a clean environment and a strong economy go hand-in-hand — and having both is what makes our commonwealth such a great place to live, work, and play,” Northam said in a statement.
On environmental protection, Northam is also proposing an additional $25 million in funding for the Department of Environmental Quality, which oversees environmental permitting and conservation programs.
A $2.7 million portion would fund the department’s environmental justice and community outreach efforts. Northam will also call for the creation of an "Environmental Justice Council."
The Northam administration also hopes to boost funding for the Virginia Land Conservation Foundation, a grant program that funds the protection of open spaces and parks, historic landmarks and other natural areas. Northam is also calling for heavy investments in Virginia state parks.
On the clean energy front, Northam’s request includes $40 million to upgrade the Portsmouth Marine Terminal, which the Northam administration believes is critical to attract offshore wind manufacturing businesses.
Northam’s budget request would also include $275,000 per year for the creation of a new, “Office of Offshore Wind” to support Northam’s goal of making Virginia a leader in the emerging industry.
The Northam administration is pitching $10 million in financing programs that would help private citizens and local governments invest in renewable energy and energy efficiency projects.
Northam is planning to push ahead with Virginia’s new carbon emissions regulations and the state’s participation in the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative, or RGGI, a multi-state compact to curb greenhouse gases linked to climate change.
Republicans blocked Virginia’s participation in RGGI during this year's regular General Assembly session, stalling a regulatory plan that would cap carbon emissions from the burning of fossil fuels for energy generation.
The cap would be lowered over time, forcing Dominion Energy and industrial energy producers to curb their emissions or purchase emission allowances from the RGGI marketplace. Republicans argued that the plan would unnecessarily raise electric bills and put a strain on Virginia families and businesses.
When it comes to RGGI and other clean energy proposals, the Northam administration is arguing for urgency, citing climate change.
“These significant investments in environmental protection, environmental justice, clean energy, and clean water will combat climate change and ensure we maintain our high quality of life here in Virginia,” Northam said in a statement.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
WOW, governor Blackface is just proposing one BIG spending boondoggle after another, and with the House and Senate going Democrat, Virginian's are going to be on the hook for Billions of dollars in tax increases. Stupid stuff, like "Northam is planning to push ahead with Virginia’s new carbon emissions regulations and the state’s participation in the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative, or RGGI, a multi-state compact to curb greenhouse gases linked to climate change.".........Except that it is a;ll garbage, because if climate change is happening, and natural climate change is always happening, there is nothing we can do about it, and Governor Ralph Blackface's proposal isn't going to do anything, except loot the taxpayers and divert the money into the government's pocket. Virginia is on the verge of big changes, and right now, NON of them look good, because the mission of the Democrats, starting in January, is to Make Virginia Lousy Again.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.