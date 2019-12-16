Gov. Ralph Northam says his budget proposal includes $1.2 billion in new investments for K-12 education, including a record boost for at-risk schools.
Northam, who detailed the education package at Richmond's Armstrong High School, said it includes:
$140.4 million to increase funding for at-risk students
$145.1 million for the state's share of a 3 percent teacher raise in the second year of the budget
$125 million in "flexible funds" for local school divisions
$99.3 million to boost the number of counselors
$27.6 million to increase instructional positions to help students learning English
$10.6 million to help fund school breakfast and lunch for families that qualify for reduced meal pricing
The bulk of the new proposed funding, $808.5 million, is for "rebenchmarking," a required periodic recalibration of the state's funding contribution to local school systems, and for routine updates.
Northam who will detail his two-year budget Tuesday in a presentation to the legislature's money committees.
