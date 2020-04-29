Non-emergency surgeries at hospitals and dental practices in Virginia can resume on Friday, Gov. Ralph Northam announced Wednesday.
Friday will mark the expiration of Northam's executive order that halted elective procedures at the state’s health care facilities to create capacity for COVID-19 care and protect the state’s limited supply of personal protective equipment.
Northam said he will not expand the order further, arguing that the state has successfully slowed the spread of COVID-19 to a degree that allows elective procedures to continue. Some of these procedures, Northam said, can be critical for patients in deteriorating health.
“Together we took the right actions, and they have been successful. We slowed the spread of this virus,” Northam said during a briefing with reporters. “Now, hospitals and dental facilities are prepared to restart non-emergency procedures.”
Northam, flanked by state health care officials and representatives of the state’s hospitals and dental practices, said health care facilities will follow strict safety guidelines from the state and federal government as they open their doors for non-emergency procedures. That will include more COVID-19 testing and additional protective equipment.
“Elective surgeries can include everything from knee replacements to some cancer treatments. These are procedures that can wait a while, but certainly not forever,” Northam said. He added that dental practices will also be reopened given that dental problems can affect an individual's overall health.
“The longer dental practices remain closed to preventative and non-urgent treatment, the more likely that our patients' untreated dental diseases will progress, increasing the complexity and cost for treatment,” said Elizabeth Reynolds, president of the Virginia Dental Association.
The Northam administration on Wednesday also announced that it will begin sharing COVID-19 case data by ZIP code, allowing for a more granular look at how COVID-19 is spreading in the state.
State Health Commissioner Norman Oliver had so far declined to share such data, citing patient privacy and the risk of diseased individuals being identified.
The Virginia Health Department initially limited the scope of what was shared to a statewide and regional look, and eventually began sharing data by locality.
Oliver said the new data would be available early next week.
Latino population
Also next week, Oliver said, the state will begin reporting positive cases and deaths among the state’s Latino population. VDH has so far published limited data on the race of those who have contracted the virus, sharing only whether they are black or white, for roughly two-thirds of the total reported positive cases.
"We don't have a good breakdown today of that for the Latino population," Oliver said.
The information would be displayed on the Virginia Department of Health’s website and discussed at the governor’s press briefings. Currently, VDH is reporting cases and deaths by race, but no racial classification is reported in more than 4,700 cases and nearly 2,300 are classified as “other.”
Hispanic or Latino is not a race classification, which means that without releasing ethnicity data, there’s no way of knowing the disproportionate impact on the almost 900,000 Latino residents across the state. Hispanic residents could be classified as “white,” “other” or “not reported.”
On Monday, the Fairfax Health District, which has consistently seen the highest number of cases in Virginia and had 3,501 as of 5 p.m. Tuesday, released a dashboard tool that includes cases by racial and ethnic groups. The website for the health district – which covers Fairfax County and the small cities of Fairfax and Falls Church – notes that “race and ethnicity data are not routinely reported by laboratories.”
Even with race and ethnicity data missing for 857 cases - 24.7% of the total - Hispanic residents account for 51% of the health district’s COVID-19 cases yet make up 16.8% of its population. The non-Hispanic white population is 52.1% of the health district but 25.5% of the COVID-19 cases.
In the Fairfax Health District breakdown on VDH’s website, racial information is not reported for 1,010, or 28.8%, of cases. Race is listed as "other" for 34.1% of cases and white for 29.8%.
The Richmond region, including Chesterfield, Henrico and Hanover counties, had nearly 71,000 Hispanic residents as of July 1, 2018 according to the U.S. Census Bureau. In Richmond, a combined 41% of cases fall under white, other or not reported.
In Chesterfield, which has seen a 40% increase in its Hispanic population in the past decade, almost 75% of cases are listed as white, other or not reported.
Student loan help
Northam on Wednesday also announced a new effort to provide temporary relief for Virginians with privately held student loans. He said that while the CARES Act helped many students with federal loans, students with private loans did not get the same assistance.
Northam said Virginia and seven other states have worked with major private lenders to give such borrowers relief options.
The governor urged borrowers who are having trouble making payments because of COVID-19 to contact the companies that are servicing their loans. He said options for relief include a grace period of at least 90 days, waiving late payment fees and ceasing debt collection lawsuits for 90 days.
Va. cases near 15,000
The Virginia Department of Health reported Wednesday that the state has 14,961 COVID-19 cases, which is an increase of 622 over the 14,339 reported Tuesday.
The 14,961 cases included 14,328 confirmed cases and 633 probable cases. Also, there are 522 COVID-19 deaths in Virginia — 513 confirmed and nine probable.
Last week, VDH started including probable COVID-19 cases and probable deaths in the state's overall tally. Probable cases are people who are symptomatic with a known exposure to COVID-19 but whose cases have not been confirmed with a positive test.
VDH said 85,307 people have been tested for the virus in Virginia, and there have been 2,259 hospitalizations.
In the Richmond areas, there are 1,783 cases: 846 in Henrico, 501 in Chesterfield, 323 in Richmond and 113 in Hanover.
Also, the region has 140 deaths attributed to the virus: 98 in Henrico, 19 in Chesterfield, 14 in Richmond and 9 in Hanover.
Fairfax County, the state's most populous locality with more than 1.1 million people, has the most cases with 3,448 and 124 deaths.
There are coronavirus cases in 130 of Virginia's 133 cities and counties. Only these three localities - Bath County, Bland County and Dickenson County - don't have cases.
State health officials have said there’s a lag in the reporting of statewide numbers on the VDH website. Figures on the website might not include cases or deaths reported by localities or local health districts.
