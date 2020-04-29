Non-emergency surgeries at hospitals and dental practices in Virginia can resume on Friday, Gov. Ralph Northam announced Wednesday.
Friday will mark the expiration of an executive order that halted elective procedures at the state’s healthcare facilities to create capacity for COVID-19 care and protect the state’s limited supply of personal protective equipment.
Northam said he will not expand the order further, arguing that the state has successfully slowed the spread of COVID-19 to a degree that allows elective procedures to continue. Some of these procedures, Northam said, can be critical for patients in deteriorating health.
“Together we took the right actions, and they have been successful. We slowed the spread of this virus,” Northam said during a briefing with reporters. “Now, hospitals and dental facilities are prepared to restart non-emergency procedures.”
Northam, flanked by state healthcare officials and representatives of the state’s hospitals and dental practices, said healthcare facilities will follow strict safety guidelines from the state and federal government as they open their doors for non-emergency procedures. That will include more COVID-19 testing and additional protective equipment.
“Elective surgeries can include everything from knee replacements to some cancer treatments. These are procedures that can wait a while, but certainly not forever,” Northam said. He added that dental practices will also be reopened given that dental issues can impact an individual's overall health.
“The longer dental practices remain closed to preventative and non-urgent treatment, the more likely that our patient’s untreated dental diseases will progress, increasing the complexity and cost for treatment,” said Elizabeth Reynolds, president of Virginia Dental Association.
The Northam administration on Wednesday also announced that it will begin sharing COVID-19 case data by zip code, allowing for a more granular look at how COVID-19 is spreading in the state.
State Health Commissioner Norman Oliver had so far declined to share such data, citing patient privacy and the risk of diseased individuals being identified.
The Virginia Health Department initially limited the scope of what was shared to a statewide and regional look, and eventually began sharing data by locality.
Oliver said the new data would be available early next week.
Also next week, Oliver said, the state would begin reporting the spread of COVID-19 among the state’s Latino population. VDH has so far published limited data on the race of those who have contracted the virus, sharing only whether they are black or white, for roughly two-thirds of the total reported positive cases.
