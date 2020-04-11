Gov. Ralph Northam on Saturday signed two measures progressives have long sought, enshrining protections for the LGBTQ community into state law and giving Virginia localities the power to remove Confederate monuments.
The bills were among dozens that Democrats — in power in the Executive Mansion and both General Assembly chambers for the first time since 1994 — passed this year that will remake Virginia. While Northam endorsed several key measures as of Saturday evening, by press time he had not announced his actions on others, including a proposed increase to the state’s minimum wage.
The monument bills were among roughly 20 Northam signed Saturday focused on racial justice, an issue the governor has focused on since a blackface scandal erupted last year and prompted mass calls for his resignation.
“Racial discrimination is rooted in many of the choices we have made about who and what to honor, and in many of the laws that have historically governed this commonwealth,” Northam said in a statement. “These new laws make Virginia more equitable, just, and inclusive, and I am proud to sign them.”
The legislation from Sen. Mamie Locke, D-Hampton, and Del. Delores McQuinn, D-Richmond, lets local governing bodies remove, relocate or add context to Confederate monuments — authority sought by Richmond elected officials, among others.
The bills initially differed in the process a local governing body would have to follow in order to alter a monument, with the Senate-backed bill requiring a vote by a supermajority in order to act, among other things. The measures Northam signed do not require a supermajority, but allow a locality to hold a nonbinding referendum on what to do with its monuments.
Northam also signed bills to create a commission to recommend a replacement for Virginia’s Robert E. Lee statue in the U.S. Capitol.
“These monuments tell a particular version of history that doesn’t include everyone,” Northam said. “In Virginia, that version of history has been given prominence and authority for far too long.”
Said Locke: “It is past time we told a more complete story of our history and work to build a commonwealth that values everyone — no matter who you are.”
As the Democratic nominee for governor, Northam pledged action on Confederate monuments after the deadly white nationalist rally in Charlottesville in August 2017 — a gathering prompted by the City Council there voting to remove a statue of Lee.
“I believe these statues should be taken down and moved into museums,” he said at the time. “As governor I am going to be a vocal advocate for that approach and work with localities on this issue.”
Virginia’s 110 Confederate monuments, many erected decades after the Civil War, are the second-most of any state, trailing only Georgia’s 114, according to a 2019 study by the Southern Poverty Law Center.
The five on Richmond’s Monument Avenue — raised between 1890 and 1929 — have been some of the most controversial in the state. Four of the five are on city property, while a statue honoring Lee is on state property and would not be subject to local control.
The Richmond City Council voted earlier this year to ask the state for authority to decide the fate of its Confederate iconography. In 2018, a commission appointed by Mayor Levar Stoney recommended removal of the statue honoring Confederate President Jefferson Davis and adding signs to the other statues.
In addition to the monument bills, Northam signed a McQuinn-carried bill to establish an 11-member commission to study slavery in Virginia and subsequent racial and economic discrimination.
“Today marks an important step towards a more equitable and welcoming commonwealth,” McQuinn said in a statement. “Virginia’s history is difficult and complex, and it is important that we tell the full and true story of our past 400 years. These new laws will make our commonwealth better, and I am grateful for the governor’s leadership in signing them into law.”
Northam also signed bills repealing racist language from state law — statutes that banned interracial marriage, blocked school integration and barred black and white residents from living in the same neighborhood, for example. Many of the laws, which were enacted in Virginia from 1900 to 1960, had been struck down by the courts or in other legislation, but remained on Virginia’s books.
They came to light in December with the release of a report Northam commissioned.
Virginia Values Act
Virginia will become the first Southern state with comprehensive protections for the LGBTQ community.
Northam on Saturday signed the Virginia Values Act, legislation that protects lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and questioning people from discrimination in housing, employment and public spaces.
“This legislation sends a strong, clear message — Virginia is a place where all people are welcome to live, work, visit, and raise a family,” Northam said in a statement. “We are building an inclusive commonwealth where there is opportunity for everyone, and everyone is treated fairly.”
He added: “No longer will LGBTQ Virginians have to fear being fired, evicted, or denied service in public places because of who they are.”
The law takes effect July 1.
Senate Bill 868 from Sen. Adam Ebbin, D-Alexandria, also establishes new protections for state residents based on their race, religion and national origin, among other things. Ebbin became Virginia’s first openly gay legislator after he was elected in 2003.
“Sadly, during times of crisis like these, discrimination rises, and its effects become more apparent,” Ebbin said in a statement. “When jobs are scarce and housing unaffordable, the reality of who you are must be an additional hurdle to putting food on the table or providing shelter for your family. This law provides important new protections.”
Del. Mark Sickles, D-Fairfax, who carried a similar bill in the House of Delegates, called the Virginia Values Act the “most comprehensive civil rights bill in Virginia’s history.”
Sickles announced in February 2014 that he is gay, becoming the second openly gay member of the legislature.
Private schools across the state had expressed concern about the bill potentially infringing on their religious freedoms, such as who uses which bathroom in school.
Other measures still pending
Northam had not acted, as of press time, on some of the most controversial bills the legislature approved in the winter session.
Still without action were measures to enact an increase to the state’s minimum wage, no-excuse absentee voting, collective bargaining for public employees, marijuana decriminalization, driver privilege cards for undocumented immigrants and the Virginia Clean Economy Act, among others.
The minimum wage measure has drawn even more attention after the General Assembly adjourned March 12. Opponents say a delay to the increase is warranted given the substantial hit businesses have taken with the coronavirus pandemic. Supporters, however, say that the public health crisis has shown that workers deserve a living wage.
The legislature passed bills last month that would raise Virginia’s minimum wage from $7.25 to $9.50 an hour on Jan. 1 and increase it gradually to $12 an hour in 2023.
Also still pending was the two-year budget set to take effect July 1, which Democrats hailed as the state’s most progressive in history when it passed last month. Northam’s administration has suspended all new spending in the $135 billion financial plan due to the pandemic.
“We are expecting a recession with a drastic reduction in our revenues paired with large increases in spending to fight this epidemic,” Northam said during a Wednesday news conference.
A new study the University of Virginia shows just how large the financial fallout could be.
State tax revenue for this fiscal year that ends June 30 could fall as much as $1 billion, according to the study, with a more moderate scenario — where gross domestic product growth declines 2% this year — saying that the tax revenue losses would total roughly $591 million. The $1 billion figure is based on a 6% GDP decline, which would make it the most severe economic fallout since World War II.
The numbers increase to $1.8 billion in the severe scenario next fiscal year and $900 million in the moderate scenario.
“A coming recession is pretty much baked in at this point — the only question is how severe it is,” said UVA economist Terry Rephann, the paper’s author. “We don’t think these are the final estimates by any means but we’re trying to show a range of.”
The legislature will take up Northam’s proposed amendments to legislation and a revised budget during the April 22 reconvened session.
Janis Peace commenting: Governor Northam is literally selling his soul. It would have been much easier for him to stand up when the "thing" came up in his yearbook. Now he is trying to make up for it and he is caught up in the spin. It's really sad how he is handling the whole situation.
Those individuals standing behind the governor are not six feet apart.
Who voted for this Governor ? Removing statues doesn't change history ! Turn them over to the federal or state government so that those that hate them won't see their tax dollars going to maintain them. If someone were visiting Richmond for the 1st time where would you send them ? I believe it would be Monument Avenue. Does our Governor want to remove the statues that are where he graduated...VMI ?
I voted for this governor. I know that relocating the statues will not change history but I believe it can change the future. The state will determine what happens to the statues at VMI but now Lexington can decide what to do with any statues under local control.
As long as the Democrats can get their booze, smokes and scratch offs, they are good to go.
And food stamps.
You are such a font of compassion, King. Just like your hero Trump. Two of a kind.
VMI has already stated that it will not remove the Statue of Stonewall Jackson! You want to really see a war start? Just try it!
If I were escorting first-time visitors to Richmond, I'd take them first to the Capitol to show them Thomas Jefferson's handiwork, the Houdon statue of George Washington. On the Capitol Grounds, I'd show them the Executive Mansion, the oldest in the U.S. still used for its original purpose. And I'd take them to St. John's Church on Church Hill to show them where Patrick Henry made his "Give me liberty, or give me death" speech. I'd show them the Maggie Walker House, where the first African-American to charter a bank lived. I'd show them the statue of Bill "Bojangle" Washington. For shopping, I'd show them Carytown. For restaurants, Shockoe Slip, the Fan District and downtown (and Carytown, too, of course). I'd take them to see the Dooley Mansion at Maymont. The Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden.
The persons depicted in these statues are all racist Democrats. The Democrat party seeks to remove all artifacts from public view that depict their racism. The Democrat party has been and always will be the party of racism. Meanwhile, the Jewish community seeks to preserve artifacts of the holocaust and put them on display so that people will never forget the atrocity. The Democrats behave like the Nazis who seek to destroy any evidence of the holocaust.
Stonewall Jackson started his Black Sunday School and taught them to read and write in Lexington Virginia while professor at VMI, which was against the law in Virginia at the time. It was a very successful endeavor and the Blacks loved him dearly, and him, them. During the war Stonewall sent money back home every week to the 1st Presbyterian Church in Lexington, Va, for that very Black Sunday School Class which he started and had been their teacher and as the pastor there once said, "Thomas Jackson was the best deacon we ever had"! After Jackson died during the war, he was buried in the 1st Presbyterian cemetery which was renamed after him later. That Black Sunday School Class was the first to raise money to place the memorial statue of him over his grave. Racist? No on your life! There is a lot of Northern propaganda BS flying around. It was the North that was really racist. They did away with slavery except for three States yes, but sold them all down South so they wouldn't lose any money instead of just freeing them. They didn't want any Blacks competing up North for jobs against Whites. There were no Blacks in Lincolns home state of Illinois and no Blacks were to be allowed in the States to come with western expansion with the railroads! Lincoln really looked down on Blacks and stated so and he had plans to deport them all after the war was over to Haiti, Jamaica and Libyria. Now who were the racists? The Union Army killed the Blacks who thought they were liberating them during Sherman's march to the sea in Georgia. Yes history is rewritten by the victors placing the blame where it didn't belong and rather leaving out incriminations of their own. Sherman even stated that if the South had won the war that both he and Lincoln would be tried for war crimes he admittedly took credit for. Lets get over being lazy and just believing the Northern propaganda. They tried to cover up for the terrible wrongs they committed even by starting the war which was illegal and immoral, over a tariff of 50% that Lincoln knew he needed slavery in the South to collect and stated that he would never interfere with slavery in the South. Be shocked at the truth! This is why the South is not forgetting with the reconstruction (destruction) of the South after the war that has effected it up even until today.
Did you know that Gen. Nathan Bedford Forrest had 46 Blacks ride with him in his calvary during the entire War Between The States, and he stated that there were never any finer Confederates. I saw elsewhere that a Black professor at some college stated that there were (I forget the exact number) I think he said that there were between 50,000 and 70,000 Black Confederates, many in uniform were fighting along side white Confederates soldiers. I have seen pictures verifying that. In Virginia there was a Black Plantation owner with white slaves. There were an enormous amount of free Blacks in Virginia before the war! Uncle Tom's Cabin was a totally fiction book written by a Northern woman who never set foot in the South and that set off a lot of stir., a fictional book! Institutionalized propaganda is what has been taught in the nation's schools by the Northern Victors. When will people get smart?
Elections matter folks. As I ponder why it takes such extream efforts to put meaning to the CONSTITUTION'S declaration of..."with liberty and justice FOR ALL". I wonder what part of that statement our right wing haters don't understand? Least we forget, hate unfounded Bias, and bigotry are the enemies of Civil Society and democracy!
Well Done Virginia Dems
Next on the list of bigoted social obstacles in need of eradication, the kingpin of obnoxious sleaze...,aka,The Donald.
“This legislation sends a strong, clear message — Virginia is a place where all people are welcome to live, work, visit, and raise a family”
A great accomplishment by the Northam administration and bi-partisan members of the GA.
It’s just a shame that legislation has to be passed to enforce non-discrimination.
Good work Dems
Many congrats to the Dems in the legislature and Gov Northam for this bill and the many others they worked so hard to pass the past few months. It is simply amazing how the Repubs, when they were the majority, spent the entire session deciding on the State Frog or the State Flower and nonsense like that!!!
I would add that the Republicans spent more time deciding on laws restricting rights for people who are not heterosexual white males.
And the outrageous comments just keep on coming. Thanks, Melissa for helping to bring our citizens together. Do you really think that all Republicans are evil? You know that's a lot of people who you don't even know.
We only know that the folks Republicans kept electing would not advance the cause of civil rights.
And now you are trying to get me to vote for a white supremacist segregationist who was best friends with Republican "Dr. No" Jesse Helms... Yet, during the 1988 and 2008 presidential elections, I was told to not vote for Joe Biden because he was a racist, white supremacist, and good friends with Jesse Helms. Yet when Obama picks him for his running mate, he is a wonderful human being and I'm supposed to vote for Biden.
