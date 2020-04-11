Gov. Ralph Northam on Saturday signed two measures progressives have long sought, enshrining protections for the LGBTQ community into state law and giving Virginia localities the power to remove Confederate monuments.

The bills were among dozens that Democrats — in power in the Executive Mansion and both General Assembly chambers for the first time since 1994 — passed this year that will remake Virginia. While Northam endorsed several key measures as of Saturday evening, by press time he had not announced his actions on others, including a proposed increase to the state’s minimum wage.

The monument bills were among roughly 20 Northam signed Saturday focused on racial justice, an issue the governor has focused on since a blackface scandal erupted last year and prompted mass calls for his resignation.

“Racial discrimination is rooted in many of the choices we have made about who and what to honor, and in many of the laws that have historically governed this commonwealth,” Northam said in a statement. “These new laws make Virginia more equitable, just, and inclusive, and I am proud to sign them.”

The legislation from Sen. Mamie Locke, D-Hampton, and Del. Delores McQuinn, D-Richmond, lets local governing bodies remove, relocate or add context to Confederate monuments — authority sought by Richmond elected officials, among others.

The bills initially differed in the process a local governing body would have to follow in order to alter a monument, with the Senate-backed bill requiring a vote by a supermajority in order to act, among other things. The measures Northam signed do not require a supermajority, but allow a locality to hold a nonbinding referendum on what to do with its monuments.

Northam also signed bills to create a commission to recommend a replacement for Virginia’s Robert E. Lee statue in the U.S. Capitol.

“These monuments tell a particular version of history that doesn’t include everyone,” Northam said. “In Virginia, that version of history has been given prominence and authority for far too long.”

Said Locke: “It is past time we told a more complete story of our history and work to build a commonwealth that values everyone — no matter who you are.”

As the Democratic nominee for governor, Northam pledged action on Confederate monuments after the deadly white nationalist rally in Charlottesville in August 2017 — a gathering prompted by the City Council there voting to remove a statue of Lee.

“I believe these statues should be taken down and moved into museums,” he said at the time. “As governor I am going to be a vocal advocate for that approach and work with localities on this issue.”

Virginia’s 110 Confederate monuments, many erected decades after the Civil War, are the second-most of any state, trailing only Georgia’s 114, according to a 2019 study by the Southern Poverty Law Center.

The five on Richmond’s Monument Avenue — raised between 1890 and 1929 — have been some of the most controversial in the state. Four of the five are on city property, while a statue honoring Lee is on state property and would not be subject to local control.

The Richmond City Council voted earlier this year to ask the state for authority to decide the fate of its Confederate iconography. In 2018, a commission appointed by Mayor Levar Stoney recommended removal of the statue honoring Confederate President Jefferson Davis and adding signs to the other statues.

In addition to the monument bills, Northam signed a McQuinn-carried bill to establish an 11-member commission to study slavery in Virginia and subsequent racial and economic discrimination.

“Today marks an important step towards a more equitable and welcoming commonwealth,” McQuinn said in a statement. “Virginia’s history is difficult and complex, and it is important that we tell the full and true story of our past 400 years. These new laws will make our commonwealth better, and I am grateful for the governor’s leadership in signing them into law.”

Northam also signed bills repealing racist language from state law — statutes that banned interracial marriage, blocked school integration and barred black and white residents from living in the same neighborhood, for example. Many of the laws, which were enacted in Virginia from 1900 to 1960, had been struck down by the courts or in other legislation, but remained on Virginia’s books.

They came to light in December with the release of a report Northam commissioned.

Virginia Values Act

Virginia will become the first Southern state with comprehensive protections for the LGBTQ community.

Northam on Saturday signed the Virginia Values Act, legislation that protects lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and questioning people from discrimination in housing, employment and public spaces.

“This legislation sends a strong, clear message — Virginia is a place where all people are welcome to live, work, visit, and raise a family,” Northam said in a statement. “We are building an inclusive commonwealth where there is opportunity for everyone, and everyone is treated fairly.”

He added: “No longer will LGBTQ Virginians have to fear being fired, evicted, or denied service in public places because of who they are.”

The law takes effect July 1.

Senate Bill 868 from Sen. Adam Ebbin, D-Alexandria, also establishes new protections for state residents based on their race, religion and national origin, among other things. Ebbin became Virginia’s first openly gay legislator after he was elected in 2003.

“Sadly, during times of crisis like these, discrimination rises, and its effects become more apparent,” Ebbin said in a statement. “When jobs are scarce and housing unaffordable, the reality of who you are must be an additional hurdle to putting food on the table or providing shelter for your family. This law provides important new protections.”

Del. Mark Sickles, D-Fairfax, who carried a similar bill in the House of Delegates, called the Virginia Values Act the “most comprehensive civil rights bill in Virginia’s history.”

Sickles announced in February 2014 that he is gay, becoming the second openly gay member of the legislature.

Private schools across the state had expressed concern about the bill potentially infringing on their religious freedoms, such as who uses which bathroom in school.

Other measures still pending

Northam had not acted, as of press time, on some of the most controversial bills the legislature approved in the winter session.

Still without action were measures to enact an increase to the state’s minimum wage, no-excuse absentee voting, collective bargaining for public employees, marijuana decriminalization, driver privilege cards for undocumented immigrants and the Virginia Clean Economy Act, among others.

The minimum wage measure has drawn even more attention after the General Assembly adjourned March 12. Opponents say a delay to the increase is warranted given the substantial hit businesses have taken with the coronavirus pandemic. Supporters, however, say that the public health crisis has shown that workers deserve a living wage.

The legislature passed bills last month that would raise Virginia’s minimum wage from $7.25 to $9.50 an hour on Jan. 1 and increase it gradually to $12 an hour in 2023.

Also still pending was the two-year budget set to take effect July 1, which Democrats hailed as the state’s most progressive in history when it passed last month. Northam’s administration has suspended all new spending in the $135 billion financial plan due to the pandemic.

“We are expecting a recession with a drastic reduction in our revenues paired with large increases in spending to fight this epidemic,” Northam said during a Wednesday news conference.

A new study the University of Virginia shows just how large the financial fallout could be.

State tax revenue for this fiscal year that ends June 30 could fall as much as $1 billion, according to the study, with a more moderate scenario — where gross domestic product growth declines 2% this year — saying that the tax revenue losses would total roughly $591 million. The $1 billion figure is based on a 6% GDP decline, which would make it the most severe economic fallout since World War II.

The numbers increase to $1.8 billion in the severe scenario next fiscal year and $900 million in the moderate scenario.

“A coming recession is pretty much baked in at this point — the only question is how severe it is,” said UVA economist Terry Rephann, the paper’s author. “We don’t think these are the final estimates by any means but we’re trying to show a range of.”

The legislature will take up Northam’s proposed amendments to legislation and a revised budget during the April 22 reconvened session.

